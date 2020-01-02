Ninja's first shoe collaboration runs out in less than an hour

Loading...

For now you all know who Ninja is. Tyler Blevins, better known as Ninja, is a very popular video game streamer that is best known for its flow of Epic Games IP Fortnite games. With so many viewers tuning in to each broadcast, Ninja's popularity continues to increase. As you would suspect, its popularity has gained the ability to expand and partner with other companies or brands.

It was only last year when we received the surprising news that Ninja was moving away from Twitch and joined an association with the Mixer competition's transmission platform. There were quite a few people in shock since Twitch is possibly the largest streaming platform available and caters to large and small content creators who wish to stream. However, we learned that there was a specific reasoning behind his move to Mixer.

According to his manager and his wife, the reason for his move was due to Twitch's limitations on what he could do with his brand. With Twitch, there was a limited path in which Tyler could take the name of Ninja. It was then that Mixer opened the ability to really grow the Ninja brand without getting in the way. One of his latest brand associations since the move was with the Adidas shoe company. Tyler Belvins developed a shoe design with its distinctive colors of blue and yellow with the phrase "Time In" and "Ninja" on the sides.

Surprisingly, shoes in adult sizes sold out in just 40 minutes, which really shows how popular Ninja is among fans around the world. One thing is for sure, it is clear that the Ninja brand still works incredibly well after moving away from Twitch.

Source: Twitter