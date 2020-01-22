Ninja theory teases new mental horror game project: Mara

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mAHtHXVRjxg [/ embed]

Ninja Theory is probably best known for its Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, released in 2017. The video game recorded a fantasy world in which the main protagonist dealt with trauma, loss and mental struggles. It was a huge success and it prompted the development studio to develop a sequel that will be released on both PC and XSX.

However, this is not the only game that is currently under development as there is a multiplayer-oriented game called “Bleeding Edge” that is slated to be released later this year. Now Microsoft has revealed that Ninja Theory is currently working on a new experimental title known only as Project: Mara. It is a game that the development team can offer a new way of storytelling, although very few details on intellectual property have been revealed.

According to the official post on the Microsoft Xbox website, Project: Mara will be a real and well-founded representation of mental terror. Since the development studio was already taking a lot of care when looking for mental problems for its protagonist in Hellblade, it seems as if the studio wants to go a little deeper for a new game release.

Unfortunately not much has been revealed for the game at the moment, but you can watch the first teaser above. It is worth noting that the teaser is included in a ninja theory development diary. The studio calls it The Dreadnought Diaries, which focuses on the journey of their upcoming projects. To take a look at the teaser, you have to approach the 6-minute mark. However, we will continue to report on the latest version of Project: Mara as more information is released.

Source: Xbox