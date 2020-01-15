After announcing the appointment in October, The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame officially announced its 2020 inductees this morning. Pioneering electronic outfits Depeche Mode and Nine inch nails have been included, alongside rapper Christopher Wallace, aka Notorious B.I.G., icons of classic rock T.Rex and Doobie Brothers, as well as the latest pop / R & B diva Whitney Houston.

There will be two recipients of the Ahmet Ertegun Prize, which is awarded to non-performers in related fields, including (but not limited to) industry leaders, songwriters, producers, journalists and radio disc jockeys. This year’s awards will be presented to leaders of Irving Azoff (whose management clients include the Eagles, Jon Bon Jovi and Harry Styles) and Jon Landau, whose career began as a first generation rock journalist (Crawdaddy, Rolling stone), and which has led to becoming the director of Bruce Springsteen for the past 45 years.

Culturally speaking, Generation X gets their share of real estate in Rock Hall. Depeche Mode’s British electronic avatars were born from their picturesque techno-pop roots to create compelling songs even if you played them on acoustic instruments. These days, lead composer / keyboardist Martin Gore will step out from behind his synthesizer platform, holding a guitar to join singer Dave Gahan in creating new emotional perspectives for a fandom that has passed generations successfully.

The induction of Nine Inch Nails – the brutal pseudonym of Trent Reznor– Is both a “victory in the hometown” (Reznor moved to Cle de Mercer, Pennsylvania, in the 80s) and a tacit recognition of his achievements in electronic rock music. It was Reznor who undermined the so-called “coldness” of synthesizers and electronics by daring to oppose a nuanced human element to machines, reaching the status of icon decades ago.

At various times, Depeche Mode and Nine Inch Nails have honored AP coverage in our 35 years of history (DM once, NIN for nine).

Music listeners who like to use “OK boomer” to dismiss the culture of other generations on social media, may want to relax a bit. Or wait patiently for another seven years I brought you my balls, you brought me your love 25 years. No shadow cast: we will sing next to you.

The 35th Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place on Saturday May 2, 2020 at the public auditorium in Cleveland, Ohio. The event will be broadcast live for the first time on HBO on May 2 at 8 p.m. AND. Other artists and special performances will be announced soon.

