Nine brands from Macquarie Radio

In an internal message to employees, Malone said the decision allowed Nine to focus on its consumer brands.

“These are our hero brands that connect directly to listeners and advertisers, and these are the brands that we will be pushing the market,” said Malone.

Tom Malone, Nine General Manager Radio

Through the merger with Fairfax Media, Nine acquired a 54.5 percent stake in Macquarie in 2018. Nine, the owner of this masthead, bought the remaining shares in the radio network at the end of 2019 and has since made changes to the on-air talents and his management team.

Nine’s move to remove the Macquarie Media brand follows the decision to get rid of the Fairfax Media brand after taking control in 2018.

At the time when Nine was arguing, consumer brands like The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age and The Australian Financial Review were of greater value.

The radio news, which came into effect on January 1, contains new introductions with the sound theme Nine News and a reference to Nine News for all intros and outros.

An internal note to employees said that Nine had given the broadcaster the perfect opportunity for a “consistent sound” for the bulletins.

Darren Wick, Director of News and Current Affairs at Nine, said expanding the 9News brand would allow listeners to rely on Nine when it comes to television, radio, and digital news.

“9News is a trusted name across Australia, and with this move we’re expanding this brand to include all broadcast news,” said Wick.

Related sources from Macquarie Media, who wanted to remain anonymous, expressed concerns that brand integration would result in job cuts in the radio news departments. However, other unnamed radio sources were optimistic because they were able to work across multiple platforms. Nine was asked to comment.

The incorporation of Nine’s trademark into Macquarie Media is the latest in a series of changes the company has made that should result in annual cost savings of $ 10 million after the acquisition.

Former managing director Adam Lang and the country’s producer, Michael Thompson, left the company while Sky News editor Greg Byrnes took charge of the content. Steve Price and Ross Greenwood of 2 GB have also left the shop, while Chris Smith, the former afternoon presenter, will return to 2 GB and 4 BC to host a weekend program. Deborah Knight, the former presenter of Nine’s Today Show, will take on the time from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Macquarie Media was recently challenged by a major advertising boycott caused by 2 GB breakfast host Alan Jones, who made controversial comments to New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern last August.

Zoe Samios is a media and telecommunications reporter for The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age.

