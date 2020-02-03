Nikon is delaying the launch of its new Z-mount lens with 70-200mm F / 2.8

In January, Nikon presented the Nikkor Z 70-200mm f / 2.8 VR S mirrorless lens at CES in Las Vegas. However, the Japanese camera company has announced that it will have to delay the introduction of the new lens for “production reasons”.

The $ 2,600 telephoto zoom lens was scheduled to hit stores on February 14 – perfect timing for enthusiastic Nikon fans with a strong predilection for their kit. However, an update released by the company in the last few days means that the date has shifted. A new launch date will be announced, but Nikon will provide more information as it becomes available.

Nikon

In a message to the media, Nikon said: “We apologize for the delay in the Nikkor Z 70-200mm f / 2.8 VR S lens. We are currently making final adjustments to our production process to ensure the highest quality product. We will provide availability as soon as possible. “

The new lens was developed for the mirrorless Z-mount system from Nikon and, with an aperture of 1: 2.8, offers good function in low light conditions and fast shutter speeds for sports and nature photographers.

The lens also has five levels of vibration reduction that result in additional stabilization beyond the in-body system. According to Nikon, this is the “most comprehensive optical VR image stabilization in the history of Nikkor interchangeable lenses”.

Another feature of the new telephoto zoom lens are extremely short minimum focusing distances. With a distance of 70 mm, for example, a perfect focus can be achieved at a distance of only 50 cm from the subject.

On the housing of the weatherproof lens there is a user-defined control ring and two adjustable buttons as well as an LED information field for the lens.

The 70-200 mm lens is the 11th Z lens from Nikon and, when released, fits perfectly with the 24-70 mm 1: 2.8 S lens.

Nikon currently has three mirrorless Z-mount cameras – the Z 7, the Z 6 and the recently launched Z 50.

While the Z 6 and Z 7 are full-frame cameras, the less expensive Z 50 has a crop sensor. Nikon recently launched an offer that lets you try the Z 50 for 30 days before you choose to get involved.

