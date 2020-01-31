Nikola Jokic’s second All-Star selection pales in comparison to his growing leadership skills

January 30, 2020; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) and forward Jerami Grant (9) celebrate a score against the Utah Jazz in the Pepsi Center. Credit Required: Ron Chenoy-VS TODAY Sport

Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone is no stranger to opponents trying to lobby to have their players selected for the All-Star game. In recent years, teams of opponents have sent bottles of wine or other gifts to coaches of opponents in their conference as an attempt to bribe their way to get their star player selected for the All-Star game.

“It doesn’t happen much anymore,” Malone said. “I remember being assistant coach on a year, Minnesota had a great one. They have released a record. It was a record of Kevin Love and (Nikola) Pekovic “Blues Brothers” and they sent it to every coach in the conference. “

Instead of putting so much effort into trying to get Nikola Jokic to sing the blues for all opponents of the Western Conference coach, Jokic just needed to be himself to make the All-Star game.

“I think with Nikola the players respect his greatness and they understand that he is an All-Star and an All-NBA player,” Malone said. “It was a well-deserved honor. I’m happy for him. “

For Jokic – who has an average of 20 points, 10 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game in 2019-20 – his game has spoken for itself. That was why Malone, when asked to share his reaction to the news, was not surprised at all.

“I had no doubt that he was an All-Star and that he would be selected for his second consecutive performance,” Malone explained. “I think it just symbolizes the recognition that he is a great player and the fact that we have built a reputation as a team that has a chance to compete in the top of the West. And if you have the record we have, you deserve to have an All-Star and Nikola is a great player. “

Not only is Jokic’s production incredible, which is absolute, but he has consistently and consistently improved his game year after year, which is just another reason Malone is proud of Denver’s Serbian Sensation.

“Being around Nikola for five years and seeing his development up close and personal as a leader and as a player in every category has been truly remarkable,” Malone said. “He deserves all the success he gets.”

Still, the figures from Jokic are not what impressed Malone the most. Instead, when asked about Jokic’s excellent defense against Utah Jazz, Malone decided to respond in his own way and spoke extensively about Jokic’s vocal leadership.

“No matter how great he played – points, rebounds and the defense you were talking about – every chat with his boys. That’s invaluable, ”Malone explained after the Nuggets 106-100 division had won rival Utah Jazz.

“I think he understands that this is the next step in his development and maturation. He is our best player. He is our franchise player. We expect a lot from him there. On the field, points, rebounds and assists, but also to be a vocal presence. Set a good example – which he always does – but now he adds the voice. That is probably the biggest challenge for him and he feels really comfortable about it. “

When Nuggets a little ahead of Torrey Craig was asked about Jokic’s recent talkative attitude, he joked that Jokic talked so much that he might speak too much what seemed unfathomable a year ago.

“He is definitely more talkative – sometimes he talks too much now – but he says defensive plans, tells you how to guard boys, tells players where they should be offensive, so he is very assertive in the huddles and on the couch,” Torrey Craig told reporters after the game.

When Jokic was questioned about his growing leadership qualities and if these were hard to come by, Jokic gave the most Jokic answer imaginable.

“No. I just didn’t want to do it,” Jokic joked when asked if it was hard to become a vocal leader.

Then Jokic was asked why he didn’t want to become a vocal leader as a follow-up question and he remained completely brand-oriented by saying: “because you have to do it every game.”

“No, I’m kidding (laughs),” Jokic said after joking about his unwillingness to lead his team vocally every night. “I don’t know. If I see something, I’m going to say something, but I don’t want to give the wrong information or anything. If I say something, I really want to make sure it’s good information.”

Although that back and forth between Jokic and reporters was fun and funny, it’s hard not to wonder if there’s a little bit of truth in that joke.

Perhaps Jokic was not confident enough in his first four years in the NBA to share his own thoughts and observations with his teammates. That is why the last sentence of his quote above is so interesting. Jokic did not want to be the reason that bad information was spread, but now that he feels more at ease in his own shoes, he is more willing to share what he sees on the field.

“For me, that is his biggest growth,” Malone said. “He is a hell of a player, but that is the area he has had to improve the most and he has made great strides there.

“It’s a process. This year was by far the best of Nikola in terms of being vocal and positive. “

Towards the Jazz on Thursday night, Jokic was in constant conversation with his teammates on the field, in the huddles and from the sidelines, even when he wasn’t playing. Without Jokic’s assertiveness as a leader, Denver would be much worse off.

Jokic’s leadership brought the Nuggets to their six-point victory at the Jazz, despite the fact that Denver was without three starters – Jamal Murray, Gary Harris and Paul Millsap – in addition to its only backup center – Mason Plumlee.

By the time the last buzzer sounded, Jokic ended up shooting 28 points at 11-19 to deal with 10 assists. Although the Nuggets were in a tightly controversial fourth quarter, Jokic put his team on his back when he scored 11-strip points to close the game and Denver after what Malone called “one of the best wins of the year” to bring.

After the victory, the Nuggets have an impeccable record against their division. After beating the Jazz, the Nuggets are right for the best record against teams in their division in the Western Conference with a 7-0 record that would not have happened without hiring Jokic and delivering in the clutch, as he has done the entire season.

“That is what we expect from Nikola,” Malone said. “End of games, close it and make the right game. He did that again. “