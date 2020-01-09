Nikola Jokic's late game heroism lifted Nuggets to win Mavericks

Loading...

January 8, 2020; Dallas, Texas, USA; Denver Nuggets Center Nikola Jokic (15) is looking for the ball during the first quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

For the latest installment of the Rocky Mountain Hoops Podcast, T.J. McBride dives into the Denver Nuggets road and wins the Dallas Mavericks.

Topics include a look at the Nuggets win profile, Nikola Jokic dominates in the clutch and his game winner, the worrying injury of Paul Millsap, Jerami Grant who fills in well for Millsap, Monte Morris and Mason Plumlee who lead the Nuggets bank back to productive play, Michael The struggles of Porter Jr., as well as answers to questions from listeners of the show ..

