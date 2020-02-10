Nikola Badger electric pickup with 300-mile range presented

The flood of electric pickups continues as Nikola introduces her brand new Badger.

The Badger will be presented at Nikola World 2020 in September and is an aggressively styled pickup with a robust front bumper and an integrated LED light bar. The model also has a unique grille and daytime running lights reminiscent of those of the GMC Sierra.

If we move further back we see a full bonnet and fender flares made of plastic. Designers also added curvy bodies, flush door handles, and angular accents on the rear doors. Other highlights include illuminated side skirts, a contrasting upper body and a striking tailgate with the large Nikola logo.

The truck is 5900 mm long, 2160 mm wide and 1850 mm high. This makes the model a bit longer and wider than the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with the 5-inch-8-inch box, but slightly shorter in terms of height.

When entering the cabin, the drivers sit behind a striking steering wheel and look at a digital instrument cluster. On the right is a massive infotainment system that is positioned over a minimalist center stack. Otherwise there is a floating center console and metallic accents.

Nikola has not released detailed specifications, but has confirmed that there will be versions for fuel cells and batteries. The EV variant will have a 160 kWh lithium-ion battery, which gives the model a range of approx. 483 km.

The fuel cell variant, on the other hand, has a range of 966 km. This impressive range is due to the fact that the FCV also has an electric drive train. Users can switch between modes at the push of a button, which could prove useful as the U.S. infrastructure for hydrogen refueling is very poor.

According to Nikola, the truck will have a peak output of 906 hp (676 kW / 919 hp) but a continuous output of 455 hp (339 kW / 461 hp). The model is also said to have a torque of 1,329 Nm (980 lb-ft).

Other highlights include a trailer load of over 3,629 kg and a 15 kilowatt socket for tools, lamps and compressors. Nikola says the latter “has enough power to support a construction site for about 12 hours without a generator.”

The Badger is built in collaboration with a company not mentioned by name and uses its “certified parts and manufacturing facilities”. Unfortunately there is no price information about when the truck will arrive.

In a statement, Nikola CEO Trevor Milton said, “I have been working on this pickup program for years and I believe the market is now ready for something that can do a day’s work without running out of energy.” He added ” Can be used for work, weekend trips, towing, off-road driving or driving on the slopes without sacrificing performance. No other electrical consumer can be operated at these temperatures and conditions. “

