Last week, beauty blogger Nikkie de Jager – better known on YouTube as NikkieTutorials – first revealed in public that she is transgender in an emotional video titled “I’m coming,” which has been viewed more than 32 million times since. In today’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Dutch makeup artist conducted her first interview since the announcement. She sat down with Ellen to discuss her journey and the reported blackmail that forced her to come up with her story earlier than planned.

“A few weeks ago I received emails from a certain person, and he wasn’t okay with the fact that I ‘lied’ and wanted to expose that,” revealed the Hunter of the unnamed person whom she said was driving her out to the press. “He had a very busy tone, and he said,” If we don’t get an answer tomorrow, it’s over. “I feel that his whole purpose was to destroy my life. But plot-turning, that didn’t happen.”

When DeGeneres asked the YouTuber if she would ever have revealed that she would be transgender if she had not been blackmailed, de Jager opened about her thinking process. She remembered crying when she uploaded the video, and her fiancé, Dylan, who encouraged her at every step. “I always wanted to figure it out, but it’s something like that, how do you find the timing? There’s never the perfect timing,” she said. But she added, “Now I can be free.”

The creator of the content also took the opportunity to recognize her privilege as a white, blond, cis-passing woman who started her transition at a young age and whose parents offered her love and support throughout the process. It is with this new insight – that not everyone is so happy – that she hopes to inspire others. “I want to take this opportunity to hopefully inspire many transgender people, even if you start later in your journey, that we have to accept that,” she says.

Before the interview was over, DeGeneres surprised – with the help of Shutterfly – the YouTuber with a donation of $ 10,000 in her name to The Trevor Project, a national organization that offers crisis intervention and suicide prevention to LGBTQ youth.

As the Hunter looks to the future, she says she is ultimately grateful for the support she has received, and the timing of when she was able to speak her truth. As she said to DeGeneres: “I was so happy that it is 2020 and the acceptance is real.”

If you are a trans-person who needs information and support, call the Trans Lifeline at 1-877-565-8860.

