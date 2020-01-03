Nikki Bella and the former – & # 39; DWTS & # 39; pro Artem Chigvintsev are engaged

Loading...

Nikki Bella is coming new year with a new commitment.

The star of "Total Bellas" announced on Instagram on Friday that her boyfriend, former "Dancing With the Stars" professional Artem Chigvintsev, asked the question silently two months ago.

"Excited for 2020 and the next decade with you @theartemc," 36-year-old Bella captioned the post. I said yes in France in November! We've been trying to keep it a secret, but we really wanted to share our excitement for the New Year!

The former WWE superstar shared a photo of the romantic proposal, which presented the couple dressed in a room surrounded by roses and candles while the violinists played in the background. Bella also flaunted her diamond ring in a separate photo.

Chigvintsev, 37, published the photos again and told his fiance: “You are the best thing that happened to me. I'm so excited for what will come, I love you more than anything and thanks for saying yes. "

Bella and Chigvintsev met for the first time in 2017 when she was the professional dance partner in season 25 of "Dancing With the Stars." At that time, Bella was still engaged to WWE star John Cena, but they officially quit smoking in July 2018.

According to reports, Bella and Chigvintsev began to see each other romantically at the end of 2018. However, they did not confirm that they were officially a couple until July 2019.

Several members of the "DWTS" cast congratulated the couple on their engagement through social media after their announcement on Friday.

Ballerina Lindsay Arnold wrote: "¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡ Oh my God, I'm so, so happy for you! "Alan Bersten, winner of season 28, added:" Congratulations! "

