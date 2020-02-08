Nikkei: China blocks Foxconn’s corona virus plant restart plan

China has blocked Apple supplier Foxconn’s plan to resume production in China from Monday, the Nikkei daily reported on Saturday due to concerns about the spread of the new corona virus.

Public health experts carried out inspections at Foxconn’s factories in the southern city of Shenzhen and informed the company that the factories were “at high risk of coronavirus infection”, making them unsuitable for restarting production without them to identify.

A Foxconn iPhone plant will not resume work in downtown Zhengzhou on Monday, the report added.

According to Foxconn in Taiwan, the operating plans for the manufacturing facilities in China followed the recommendations of the local authorities, but declined to comment on certain manufacturing facilities.

“We have received no requests from our customers regarding the need to restart production earlier than recommended by local authorities,” said an emailed statement.

Foxconn could see a “big” impact on production and delivery to customers, including Apple, if a Chinese factory shutdown is extended to a second week, a person with direct knowledge of the Reuters issue said earlier this week.

© 2020 Thomson / Reuters. All rights reserved.