Nike’s Vaporfly running shoes are released for the Olympics

“We do not believe that at the beginning of the Olympic year we can exclude shoes that have been widely available for some time, but we can draw a line by banning the use of shoes that go beyond the current level of the market while we are investigate further. “

The Friday judgment is at least a short-term blessing for Nike and its professional athletes. Since the premiere of the first Vaporfly shoe in 2017, the technology has been a lightning rod for discussion in the running community. With thick foam, a steep forefoot and a carbon fiber plate in the sole, the shoes were promised to increase efficiency – and thus speed – by at least 4 percent. With a marathon of 2 hours and 10 minutes, the difference is more than five minutes.

The five fastest official marathons of all time have run in the past two years. Two of the five fastest women’s marathons were also in Vaporfly. When Kenyan runner Kipchoge was the first to cover 42.195 kilometers in less than two hours last year – not an official time, but an obstacle that was considered impossible – he was wearing the latest prototype of the shoe.

The Nike shoes, which go public for $ 250 ($ 370), have also become popular with serious amateur runners. The start lines at marathons across the country are speckled with neon orange, green, and pink of the Nike Vaporfly models.

The shoes worn by Kipchoge are not yet publicly available and it is unclear whether they will be approved for the Olympics because Nike has not specified the specifications of the sneakers. It’s also not clear how the decision could affect other companies that are about to launch similar shoes themselves.

The success of the runners in these Nike shoes put pressure on the professionals to sign with the sportswear giant based in Beaverton, Oregon. It also put pressure on smaller shoe companies to make sneakers with similar properties.

Analysts don’t expect approval to make a big difference to Nike’s bottom line. “Nike didn’t make many of these shoes,” said Matt Powell, senior sports advisor at NPD, before the decision was announced. “The impact will be minimal.”

Such a move by World Athletics, formerly the International Association of Athletics Federation, is not without precedent. About a decade ago, Speedo International launched a full-body swimsuit that fundamentally changed competitive swimming. More than 100 world records were broken in the Speedo suit or similar suits. The Federation Internationale de Natation, the authority responsible for swimming, overwhelmingly voted in 2009 to ban high-tech suits, which restricted the materials and the amount of body they could cover.

For decades, World Athletics has deliberately been vague about what footwear is and what isn’t. The governing body’s guidelines simply said that shoes “should not be constructed to provide unfair support or benefits to athletes.” He later added that the shoes must be “reasonably available” to the public.

Given the heat surrounding the Vaporfly shoes, the World Athletics Technical Committee formed a working group last year to clarify the rules. The group, which included athletes, scientists and ethics experts, sought a middle ground between innovation and fairness.

Nike is not the only company that makes shoes that could be affected. Following the success of the Vaporfly, several other companies have launched shoes with similar properties. Hoka from Deckers Outdoor Corp. launched its own $ 180 carbon fiber shoe last May. Berkshire Hathaway’s Brooks is planning an elite running shoe for $ 250 this year. Saucony has been working for more than two years.

