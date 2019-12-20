Nike Unveiled Earned Edition Showtime Hoodies for Playoff Teams 2019

Loading...

Last year, Nike introduced the Uniforms of the Earned Edition, a series of jerseys that celebrated the 16 teams that had played the playoffs in the previous season. Ultimately, however, it was only the city or statement jersey of each team in a different color. This time, Nike made the decision to change jerseys to a different piece of clothing.

On Friday, Nike announced that they will honor last year's playoff teams with Earned Edition Showtime hoodies. As a reminder, these teams are the Boston Celtics, the Brooklyn Nets, the Denver Nuggets, the Detroit Pistons, the Golden State Warriors, the Houston Rockets, the Indiana Pacers, the LA Clippers, the Milwaukee Bucks, the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Orlando Magic, the Philadelphia 76ers, the Portland Trail Blazers, San Antonio Spurs, Toronto Raptors and Utah Jazz. Eight of these teams will wear the Earned Edition Hoodies on Christmas Day. The New Orleans Pelicans and Los Angeles Lakers are the only two teams that can't sit on the bench in Earned Edition hoodies.

You can check out all of the hoodies at the link above, but here are some of our favorites.

This seems to mean that Nike won't surprise any NBA fans with Christmas kits this year. The last time the NBA had Christmas kits was in 2016, and last year adidas was the league's official clothing sponsor. Although Christmas Day jerseys are a thing of the past, Nike seems to have started a new tradition with the Earned Edition line. Time will tell if this is more popular than the Christmas plain, but at least it is better than jerseys with sleeves.