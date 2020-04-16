NIH scientists say N95 masks can be cleaned at least 3 times – but FDA allows up to 20

Scientists at the National Institutes of Health, which began testing the coronavirus back in January, have pushed for the safety of cleaning and reusing the N95 coveted medical masks.

In a study released this week, researchers found it safe to clean and reuse the much-sought-after N95 respiratory mask at least three times. But this raises questions as to whether a new mask decontamination plan up to 20x in hospitals in Boston is safe for healthcare professionals depending on them amid a shortage of coronavirus equipment.

“After three cycles of evaporated hydrogen peroxide, the masks were still effective,” says Dr. Marshall Bloom, associate director of scientific management at Rocky Mountain Laboratories in Hamilton, Montana. “You may extend it, but they haven’t looked at anything.”

Affiliate health facilities, including Massachusetts General Hospital and Brigham Hospital and Women’s Hospital, use the hydrogen peroxide method through a plant in Somerville. The Pentagon awarded Battelle, a nonprofit based in Columbus, Ohio, a $ 415 million contract for 60 of the nationwide decontamination machines. The plan is to clean up to 80,000 masks a day at the Somerville site.

Partners Partners spokesman Rich Cop said they plan to clean and reuse the masks five to 10 times, “but we will appreciate as the process progresses.”

State and federal officials, as well as hospital representatives, rely on cleaning the mask amid a critical shortage of masks and other health care facilities. Batel said the federal Food and Drug Administration has approved the cleanup of emergency masks, in part at the urging of President Trump.

But some prominent nurses raised alarms about the safety of sterilizing and reusable masks, which in the past were for single use only.

“None of this is wrong. But if the NIH has tested it three times, let’s follow it, “said Judith Pare, director of the education and nursing department of the Massachusetts Nurses Association, which represents 23,000 nurses.

NIH scientists have also studied three other methods of decontamination – 70 degrees Celsius (158 degrees Fahrenheit) dry heat, ultraviolet light and 70% ethanol spray. All four approaches cleaned the respirators, but some of them touched on the important fit of the mask.

They found that the ethanol spray had damaged the integrity of the adhered mask and sealed after two decontamination sessions. Respirators with UV and heat treatment began to show problems with adhesion and seal after three decontamination, which led them to conclude that they should be cleaned only twice.

Some hospitals in Massachusetts use the UV cleaning method, including the Children’s Hospital and the UMass Memorial Center.

The study’s authors conclude that treatment with evaporated hydrogen peroxide in Somerville is most effective “because no virus can be detected after only 10 minutes of treatment”.

A spokesman for the state Department of Public Health did not immediately comment Thursday.

Marta Bebinger and Lisa Mullins contributed to this report.