"Nightmare Before Christmas" fans react to the Danny Elfman Coachella slot machine

Coachella announced yesterday the program for its 2020 music festival. Artists including Rage against the machine (who have already teased him), Frank Ocean and Travis Scott have now been confirmed as headliners. Apart from that, the Coachella range is fairly ordinary for their demographics, with the exception of a notable name, Danny Elfman.

Danny Elfman is an absolute legend and if you don't know exactly who he is by name, you will know by his work.

Danny Elfman composed the score for a slew of classic and blockbuster films. The nightmare before Christmas, Edward Scissorhands, The simpsons, the Tim burton Batman movies, the Sam Raimi Spider Man movies, Men in black and Beetlejuice are just a few of his legendary careers.

Elfman is the singing voice of Jack skellington to put into perspective how wonderful this man is. He gained importance by creating the group New Wave Oingo Boingo, better known for their hit "Dead Man’s Party".

Needless to say, an iconic composer does not fit in well with the Coachella vibe. As a rule, fans will see a composer with an orchestra in a shell or at a gala, not in a fairground.

Danny Elfman fans and Coachella attendees were quick to point out this little fact, and the Internet is having a fun-filled day about Danny Elfman playing Coachella. Check out some reactions below.

Are we just not going to talk about how Danny Elfman plays Coachella pic.twitter.com/ITZLNYQ49i

– Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) January 3, 2020

My mom drops me @coachella to see Danny Elfman pic.twitter.com/wRkLdbw2vm

– Tai Leclaire (@tai_leclaire) January 3, 2020

trying to imagine children of trust funds bumping into danny elfman playing the nightmare before christmas score at coachella pic.twitter.com/fd6kvH1G1G

– MJ (@theworstMJ) January 3, 2020

I would never go to Coachella but all you need to know about me as a human being is that I have taken a look at the range very long and diverse and I went "huh. Danny Elfman. Cool."

– Amanda Cadabra (@amandakem) January 3, 2020

My husband: Danny Elfman is going to be at Coachella.

Me: it's nice.

What I meant was "oh joy, a field full of models, influencers and 20 year olds wondering what Carrot Top's grandfather is doing on stage."

– ossang (@whatossangsaw) January 3, 2020

people are really like oh what danny elfman will even play Coachella as if oiNGO BOINGO DIDN'T EXIST

– ziggy (@gabbilutz) January 3, 2020

I'm weak that Danny Elfman has a set at Coachella😍

– Luke Condon (@ LukeCon72) January 3, 2020

i wanna know who's gonna be in the crowd playing movie soundtracks but if i'm honest i would have the time of my life if i saw danny elfman in LMFAO concert

– blade ❄️ (@hyruletae) January 3, 2020

I seriously thought it was a joke. We officially live in a simulation. Why DANNY ELFMAN at freakin Coachella ?! https://t.co/zGzYXanvTR

– Friday 13 👻🎃🔪 (@taylorlaurenslc) January 3, 2020

More Coachella

Coachella returns for its 21st edition on April 10 and 12 and April 17 and 19 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

Brockhampton, Charli XCX, Kim Petras, PUP, the Regrets, Beach Rabbit, Orange Code will play alongside Rage Against The Machine on April 10 and 17.

Travis Scott will lead on April 11 and 18 with 21 Wild, Danny Elfman, Swae Lee, Carly Rae Jepsen, Postal mail, Emo nite and Mannequin Pussy.

Frank Ocean is headlining April 12 and 19, which also features Lana del Rey, Lil Uzi Vert, FKA Twigs, Lil Nas X, Jessie Reyez, Denzel Curry, Archbishop Briggs, (Sandy) Alex G, Alec Benjamin and YUNGBLUD.

Weekend one is sold out, but weekend two presale starts January 6 at noon PST here.

Discover the full range below.

Weekend 1 is full 🌴 Register for weekend 2 presale at https://t.co/x8PRTb12Eh. Presale starts Monday 1/6 at 12:00 p.m. PT pic.twitter.com/QPRYnJVe9P

– Coachella (@coachella) January 3, 2020

What do you think of Danny Elfman playing one of the most anticipated music festivals of the year? Make it sound below!

