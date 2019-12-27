Night fire engulfs historic Green River old school

Loading...

Washington's historic old school burns on Thursday, December 26, 2019. (Courtesy of Sweetwater Now)

An old historic school building was destroyed by fire overnight at Green River.

According to Wyo4News, crews were called to the scene around 7 p.m. Thursday evening, although publications on social networks report seeing smoke from 5.30 p.m. Ultimately, flames were seen shooting through the roof, according to social media.

The Green River Police Service posted on social media that the fire was 70% contained by 10 p.m.

Crews extinguished the old Washington School fire in Green River on Thursday, November 26, 2019. (Courtesy of Rock Springs Police Service via Facebook)

Sweetwater Now posted photos on social media showing the building completely engulfed in flames during the evening.

There were no reports of injury or cause on Friday morning.

According to a University of Wyoming historical preservation report published in 2005, the old Washington school was completed in 1925 after the school district passed its old building, which was later converted to a masonic lodge .

The building is currently known as Washington Square and was home to a number of small businesses.

