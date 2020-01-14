Nigel Farage gets his way, and last laugh: Brexit is coming

STRASBOURG, France – Nigel Farage, Brexit’s self-proclaimed ‘pantomime villain’, leaves his favorite – the European Union Parliament in Strasbourg – accomplished this week with a sense of mission.

For years ridiculed and thriving by the abuse he received from and inflicted on pro-EU legislators and politicians, he now feels that he had the last laugh. On January 31, the UK leaves the EU, in a historic loss for the bloc – and a historic win for people like Farage.

“When I first came here, I started saying that the United Kingdom would leave the European Union. Everyone thought it was hilarious, “Farage told The Associated Press in an interview about his early days in the EU legislature in the late 1990s.

The European Union was still thriving, expanding at the time, and was able to shake a loud and sometimes dirty mouth from the British parliamentarian as a nuisance that was pushed aside by the power of the history of closer integration.

Britain was perhaps a half-hearted member rumbling about maintaining sovereignty and complaining about “non-elected bureaucrats” from Brussels who had too much say in their lives. But thoughts to really leave? No. They were left to politicians such as Farage.

Conventional wisdom and expert economic studies abounded showed that Britain was better in than out, certainly richer. Despite the difficult years, Farage continued to hit the same nail of national sovereignty and foreign interference.

In addition, he said in the plenary that the then President of the EU Council Herman Van Rompuy “had the charisma of a damp cloth” and he sought to penetrate as much as possible among everyone.

The former trader of City of London had no shame and now no regrets.

“I’ve been the pantomime villain. You know what? People get up and they’ll boo. And I’ll miss that,” Farage said, looking forward to a deadline to clean up his office by the end of the week. .

His fortunes finally began to run on May 29, 2005, when France, zero for further EU integration, staggeredly rejected plans for a new EU treaty in a referendum.

It was the show of the power of the people he needed. A master in spreading a populist message, sometimes adjacent to xenophobic, the signs of the times slowly began to move its way.

He said it was a revolution that could never happen from within. Farage left the conservative party early to become co-founder of the British independence party in the early 1990s.

“The British Labor Party and the Conservative Party, they allegedly complained about pieces of European legislation. But the idea of ​​leaving, the idea of ​​separation, would never have been tolerated within those parties, “Farage said.

The conservative party felt the earthquake that Farage had cherished and applied anti-EU feelings more and more and finally gave in to a referendum in 2016.

In the last days before the referendum with the outcome of what someone guessed, the Farage campaign produced a poster with a stream of immigrants on the border with Britain, with the now infamous words “Breakpoint”.

Savagly criticized for fear mongering, it did not stop Farage to celebrate a huge victory.

His entire career has been characterized by such a bravado.

“I come by and say:” Excuse me, I have a different point of view. “They all scream. They all scream,” racist, extremist, “he said.” All I did was give people the opportunity to express what they really thought. “

Now, just like back then, he sees Brexit happening to him as an outsider. The task of delivering Brexit falls under the conservative government led by Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Farage has stood on the sidelines against entering into too close a relationship with the EU and has formed a new party, the Brexit party, which insists on a departure without a break. The party did not win seats in last month’s UK parliamentary elections.

With the doors of Strasbourg slammed behind him, he still has to attend a final mini-session in Brussels on January 29, when the EU legislator will vote on Brexit, two days before the exit.

Many have had the honor to make the Brexit happen, and Farage too.

“No, if I had not been here, we would not leave,” he said.

Jill Lawless contributed to this report from London.

Raf Casert, The Associated Press