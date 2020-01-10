Nielsen Global Connect buys loyalty analysis platform Precima

Loading...

Nielsen Global Connect – a division of the Nielsen media and ratings company that focuses on retail and consumer packaged goods – announced that Precima has opted for consumer loyalty and retail analysis. The deal is intended to accelerate the AI ​​capabilities of Nielsen Global Connect and to strengthen existing products within its analysis suite.

Owned by the Alliance Data Systems company, Precima is based in Toronto and offers a SaaS platform that uses machine learning and artificial intelligence to help retailers optimize pricing and promotions, inventory, and inventory management activities , marketing and cooperation between suppliers.

Nielsen Global Connect hopes to use Precima to strengthen its portfolio of personalized and addressable price, promotion and assortment options. The deal also brings Precima loyalty data-driven programs and retail relationships to Nielsen Global Connect customers. Precima’s employees joined the Nielsen Global Connect organization when the deal was closed.

“This acquisition marks exciting progress in the Nielsen Global Connect Business,” said Pat Dodd, Chief Commercial Officer for Nielsen Global Connect. “Driven by a mutual desire to improve collaboration between production and retail, this is a groundbreaking deal. By combining Precima’s customer-focused technology with ours, we remain committed to being the unrivaled power source for brand and product growth. encourage retailers. “

Nielsen Global Connect and the media and ratings company Nielsen announced plans in November to split into two independent, publicly traded companies. The spin-off is still ongoing. Financial terms of the Precima deal were not disclosed.

