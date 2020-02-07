Niecy Nash tears during a divorce during the Hollywood lunch

Actress Niecy Nash tore the truth about her divorce in tears to an elite Hollywood crowd and urged women to put themselves first instead of staying in an unhappy marriage.

The “Claws” star nominated by Emmy revealed last month that she and her second husband Jay Tucker separated after eight years.

In an emotional speech at Essence’s Black Women in Hollywood event on Thursday, Nash said she was running away from marriage, although her family felt uncomfortable as a single woman.

With her eyes dabbing, Nash, 49, told the audience of her dichotomy: “There was a huge myth I inherited from the women in my family:” You are nothing without a man. “Buy one, stay one, no matter what happens – blind, paralyzed, crazy, married or lazy – get one, baby girl, because they will validate you!”

But about her failed marriage to Tucker, she said: “When I owned we were better friends than life partners, my family quickly said,” But you all look so good together. “” And: “Well, if the man I hit you not where are you going? ‘

“The one who made me laugh the most was an ode to being attractive. [They said,] “Well, you never had to put a bag on his head to sleep with him.”

“And I answered,” What about my happiness? “The disconnection of my family’s beliefs, the expectations of the internet and my end of marriage caused me so much pain.”

Nash continued: “Pain is putting things in the right order. You must acknowledge how you feel. Trust that it is so much easier to walk in your shoes than to run to a lie. “

She continued with the general public during the Beverly Wilshire lunch, including Ava DuVernay, Billy Porter, Issa Rae, Gabrielle Union, Janelle Monae, Lena Waithe and host Eve: “This long line of women I come from had never learned what choose yourself looks like. “

“You must have the role you play. I encourage you to walk in your truth, live your trauma and live your best damn life.”

Now, as a proud single woman and mother of two girls, Nash added, “I am most grateful because I now know myself much better than before.”

“I let my daughters walk through the whole event. Because I want them to get up every day and choose for themselves, “she said, holding back even more tears.

“I realize that when my daughter said to me, I did well:” I am so proud of you, and I want to be just like you when I grow up. “[My] generation curse has been broken!”

Nash was honored alongside Beyonce’s “Lemonade” and “Queen & Slim” director Melina Matsoukas, 007-star Lashana Lynch and the team behind “Pose” including Janet Mock, Mj Rodriguez, Angelica Ross and Hailie Sahar. Kerry Washington also paid tribute to the late Hollywood icon Diahann Carroll.

