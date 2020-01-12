Nicole Spratt wins the national road cycling title in Buninyong

But Spratt took several tries to shake Barrow before finally driving away in the two-driver sprint over the last few hundred meters of the 104.4 km course.

Spratt’s previous victories were in 2012 and 2016, awarding her three national road racing titles in the Olympic years.

She will target the Tokyo street race.

Her triumph on Sunday was the first that Mitchelton-Scott cheered since he retired from Katrin Garfoot in 2017.

Mitchelton-Scott has won six of the women’s nine road races since the team started.

“This is just as special, if not more special,” said Spratt.

You saw how much work Grace Brown did during this break.

“It is unusual, but I came here as the only leader of our team and it was also a lot of pressure.

“I’m just so grateful that the team gives me the opportunity and I can do it.”

Barrow came second, Barrow came third.

Jaime Gunning (Specialized Women’s Racing) finished eighth overall and won the U23 title. Last year’s elite winner Sarah Gigante (Tibco-SVB) turned 18th.

Mitchelton-Scott has a strong chance to double in the men’s street race on Sunday, with 2013 winner Luke Durbridge and multi-lane world champion Cameron Myer at the top.

In the meantime, Ballarat and the surrounding area will remain the home of the Road Nats for at least the next three years after a contract has been signed between Cycling Australia and the Victorian government.

AAP

