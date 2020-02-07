Nicole Scherzinger and the Pussycat Dolls are back with a sexy new single

The Pussycat Dolls are back with a new single and there is now a music video. Nicole Scherzinger and her group members reunited after ten years, and we are so excited.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KM3j_TXeqfc [/ embed]

Watch the new music video from Pussycat Dolls for “React”.

The group’s comeback single is called “React” and was featured on X Factor: Celebrity last November. The accompanying music video is as sexy as you expect, with dance moves and revealing outfits.

Pussycat Dolls are back with a new single “React”

In their new song, the ladies sing about a lover who does not respond to their attempts to confront them. “So call me masochistic, but sometimes I want to fight,” they sing, and later ask, “Why don’t you mess me up like you should?”

PUSSYCAT DOLLS CLAP BACK AT STRIP SHOW AND VULGARITY FAN BACKLASH

In the video, the ladies dance in the water, on chairs and in a room full of flames. It’s hard to believe it’s been ten years since fans have indicated that they haven’t aged. A commentator said that “the water in which they dance must come from the source of youth.”

What did the group plan next?

The Pussycat Dolls don’t just release a new song and a new music video. You are also planning a tour. The dates start in April 2020. They start in Ireland and Great Britain and will later travel to Australia.

HAS NICOLE SCHERZINGER TURNED “THE MASKED SINGER” INTO THE MASKED DATING SHOW?

“It was crazy,” said Nicole Scherzinger EW recently about the group’s long-awaited reunion. “We all met in London for X Factor and a few days before the show and – it was over 10 years ago that we were together in one room – it felt like no time had passed.”