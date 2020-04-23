Nicole Kidman’s stylist offering trend consultations for charity

Enthusiasts of Nicole Kidman‘s purple carpet model can now channel their idol for a fantastic result in.

Julia von Boehm, the “Big Minimal Lies” star’s longtime stylist and imaginative director at InStyle, is giving up her solutions for charity.

Her Donate With Design and style plan lets any individual in need to have of trend tips to e-book a digital session session with the specialist, with 100 p.c of proceeds going to the coronavirus relief fund of their decision.

A 30-moment session prices $150, though an hour is priced at $300.

When scheduling, the shopper can decide on amongst three businesses — Environment Central Kitchen, World Health and fitness Corporation COVID-19 Response Fund and Center for Disaster Philanthropy COVID-19 Response Fund — and pay back the amount of money straight as a donation just before forwarding the receipt to von Boehm’s workforce.

“I required to uncover a way to support, [but] since I am not a health practitioner or a clinical specialist, I wanted to use my experience in a creative way to make a variance,” the stylist informed People, introducing that she will emphasis on reimagining clients’ closets to blend their beloved parts in new, unpredicted methods.

“A time like this evokes fashion to be recyclable and far more sustainable both environmentally and economically,” von Boehm reported. “We have to discover gems in our individual closets and shop in a incredibly curated way now that we simply cannot go out and shop with the same consumerism that we did right before.”

Other superstar stylists offering identical virtual expert services with a portion of proceeds benefitting COVID-19 aid involve Katie Holmes’ stylist Allison Bornstein and Ladies Ladies Ladies journal model director Alicia Lombardini, who focuses on men’s styling wants.