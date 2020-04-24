Nicolas seat as 11 months of anti-doping action

The Chilean seat was temporarily suspended on January 14, after urine samples taken from the Davis Cup contained anabolic agents, the ligand roll and anabolic steroid, stanozolol.

Jarry said of the innocent protest at the time. “The level of this substance is incredibly low, which is equivalent to 1 trillion grams, and none of these substances could give me a performance boost.”

“I took the multivitamin from Brazil,” said Jarry, and his doctor said, “I will ensure that there are no forbidden substances.” ITF accepted his version of the incident and withdrew his suspension.

“JARRY was accused of violating anti-doping rules in accordance with Article 2.1 of the Program (prohibited substances in player samples) on January 4, 2020 and was temporarily suspended on January 14, 2020,” ITF said.

“The ITF accepted Jarry’s explanation of how SARM LGD-4033 and stanozolol entered their system, and explained that there was no significant negligence or negligence in the event of a violation. Jarry was the last date his violation occurred.

“This is a violation of Jarry’s first anti-doping rule. The decision is as follows: (1) Mr. Jarry commits a program violation; (2) must serve for an unqualified period of 11 months; (3) The ineligible period begins on December 16, 2019 and ends at midnight on November 15, 2020.

“In accordance with program provisions 9.1 and 10.8, all ranking points and prizes earned by Mr. Jarry in the event and subsequent events will be disqualified.”

Jarry ranked 38th in the first month of winning the ATP Tour single title at the Swedish Open in July and is now 89th. He also won two doubles trophies.

“With a clear conscience, we say in an investigation conducted by ITF that the forbidden substances identified in the tests were able to prove that they started in a Brazilian laboratory that cross-contaminated my vitamins.

“We accepted the 11-month sanctions provided by ITF.”

