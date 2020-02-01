Nicolas Manohar reaches century in Canada cricket victory at U19 World Cup | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

The International Cricket Council said the 18-year-old from Toronto has been suspended from bowling “with immediate effect after the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup event panel confirmed the use of an illegal action.”

The panel consists of members of the ICC panel of specialists in the field of human movement.

Shamsudeen was reported by the race officials during the Canada game against South Africa on January 22. Canada lost the game with 150 runs with Shamsudeen bowling five overs, resulting in 32 runs without taking a wicket.

Cricket Canada said Shamsudeen will be suspended until his action is found to be legal by an independent assessment.

He will undergo repair work under the supervision of Cricket Canada, who sought the help of an independent specialist to assist with his rehabilitation. When changing its bending action, Cricket Canada will request a reassessment in accordance with ICC regulations.

Manohar, the wicket keeper of Canada, hit 16 fours in his 102-ball century against Japan. Captain Ashtan Deosammy and Udaybir Walia each added 40 while Canada, first batting, compiled 300 runs at the expense of seven wickets in his 50 overs.

Japan was completely out for 118 in 29.4 overs. Opener Neel Date was good for almost all offenses and scored 59 to become the first Japanese player to win half a century in a World Cup.

Akhil Kumar led Canadian bowlers with six wickets for 46 runs.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 30, 2020.

The Canadian press