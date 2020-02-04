Nicolas Cage movie release date about Nicolas Cage

The new meta film by Nicolas Cage about Nicolas Cage is on its way to cinemas, with sights on a release date in March 2021.

In the film, Nicolas Cage plays an elevated version of himself while accepting a performance for a rich fan. When he finds himself in a dangerous situation, he must channel some of his most iconic roles to survive.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent comes from Tom Gormican and Kevin Etten, known from the popular American comedy series Ghosted, with a cinema release for March 19, 2021.

Other films that appear on that date are Tomb Raider 2 with Alicia Vikander in the lead, and a new episode in the long-sleeping Paranormal Activity series.

The new Cage film follows in the footsteps of other meta functions, such as Spike Jonze’s Being John Malkovich, in which the title actor got an exaggerated persona with surrealistic results.

On average, Cage makes several films a year, many of which are little fanfare, but the actor has had some breakout roles lately.

The psychedelic action-horror film Mandy became a hit on the indie film circuit and saw a critically acclaimed performance by Cage, while he also played a prominent role as Spider-Man Noir in the animated favorite Spider-Man Into The Spider-Verse.

