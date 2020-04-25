Nico Salva says apology for controversial tweet over P10M vaccine reward

MANILA, Philippines – Meralco Bolts Nico Salva on Thursday apologized for a published tweet that drew concern from netizens who found it insensitive and offensive.

In response to President Rodrigo Duterte’s announcement of a P10 million reward for every Filipino who discovered a vaccine against coronavirus disease in 2019 (COVID-19), Salva said the amount would “not even buy you a home.”

Salva confirmed that the deleted tweet had to emphasize that there was not enough reward for the initial blessing.

“I would like to apologize to anyone who may have been injured by my previous tweet. It was not intended to be taken literally. This statement is an exaggerated emphasis that 10 mln. The life-saving vaccine is not enough, ”Salva wrote on Twitter.

“I know it’s hard times now, I know it. I am not trying to put anyone down or condemn that post. Who am I to do? I don’t even have that amount myself. We are all fighting Covid and doing everything we can. “

“It seems to me that if someone finds medicines, they should be recognized as heroes and receive compensation of more than 10 million. That is my only point of view. I am the one who finds the cure. I tried to emphasize this with a statement that was not well translated. I hope to be able to explain myself well. Stay safe! God bless! ”

On Friday, in a publicly announced tape, Duterte’s salary increased by 50 million.

