Nicky Jam Tells His Life in the Trailer for “Nicky Jam: El Ganador”: Watch

Nicky Jam reveals the story of his life and career in Nicky Jam: El Ganador. After its first release in 2018 in Latin America, the series is now available on Netflix for viewers in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Born Nick Rivera Caminero, the trailer opens with the child reggaeton star, performing for family and friends in a living room. “Well, it’s my birthday / And my name is Nicky,” he says, clapping. “I sing, dance and act funny / But just make sure you get my money.”

The film traces his move from Massachusetts to Puerto Rico at the age of 10, capturing his addiction, his initial rise in fame and his career revival – while scenes from the current musician flash on the screen. “This music is what saved me from the streets,” he says.

Last year, Nicky Jam released his seventh studio album, Íntimo. He was recently awarded a prize for all of his achievements at Premios Tu Música Urbano 2020, the first urban music prize for Latin music, held in Puerto Rico in March.

In January, he stopped by the Rolling Stone offices in New York for an exclusive interview with First Time. He discussed his education, his collaboration with Daddy Yankee, and his acting debut in XXX: Return of Zander Cage in 2017.

“Everyone was like,” Vin Diesel is here! “”, He told Rolling Stone. “I was so nervous. … The helicopter has landed, and this guy is coming out, six feet something. He saw me, hugged me and said, “Hey, do what you do, man.” “