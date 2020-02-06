Nicki Minaj defends Ousted Grammy CEO Deborah Dugan

Nicki Minaj defended former Grammy chief Deborah Dugan during a speech at the Pollstar Live 2020 event on Wednesday at the Beverly Hilton. “Shout out to Deb. We need strong women who are willing to say what they have to say, even if they come up against it, “said Minaj. “And every strong woman here knows what I’m talking about.”

The Recording Academy, which hosts the Grammys, and their former leader Dugan have been fighting a controversial legal battle since the Dugan organization placed administrative leave in January following an allegation of misconduct. Dugan shot back with a lawsuit alleging that she had been sexually harassed by the General Counsel of the Academy and that former CEO Neil Portnow had been accused of raping a foreign artist and member of the Academy. Both men have denied these allegations. She also questioned the voting integrity of the organization and mentioned diversity issues, among other accusations.

The internal issue of brewing was not addressed during the Grammy ceremony on January 26, except when host Alicia Keys pointed to some struggle. “Let me be honest with you,” she said. “It has been a hell of a week.” Sean “Diddy” Combs also addressed the “elephant in the room” and accepted the Grammy industry icon award at Clive Davis’ pre-Grammy Gala in Beverly Hills the evening before the Grammy.

“We need the artists to take back control. This is the room that has the power to make that change. They are a non-profit that is supposed to protect the well-being of the music community. They work for us – we have the power, we decide what’s hot. If we don’t go, nobody goes. We determine what is hot. We control everything. My goal was to make hit records, and now it’s about making sure that culture progresses, “he said at the end of his speech.” Our culture. And to earn an icon award, I have to make a change. So you have 365 days. “

At the beginning of February, the Recording Academy responded to Dugan’s request to renounce its arbitration clause to ensure the “call [s] for transparency and accountability” investigation. The Academy responded and suggested to hold arbitration instead, but abandoning the confidentiality clause could potentially bring more public transparency to the arbitration itself.

“The Recording Academy has absolutely nothing to hide and in fact welcomes the opportunity to tell its story so that the entire music community and the world can hear the truth – and nothing but the truth – about what you did to this proud institution during your short term as president / CEO, ”said interim CEO and CEO Harvey Mason Jr. “In short, we welcome full disclosure of your allegations against the Academy, as well as the many claims and defenses of the Academy against you.”

On Wednesday during the Pollstar event, Minaj called on fellow Grammy winners to enjoy the accolades, but also to think about future costs. “Everyone who has won a Grammy, I feel you should be proud of that, that’s a great achievement,” she said. “But I think the way we evaluate talent has changed, and that’s all I will say about that.”

Additional reporting by Samantha Hissong