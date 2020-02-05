Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill’s War of Words have become very ugly and very personal

Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill started an explosive fight on social media on Wednesday, in which they exchanged allegations of malicious behavior and abuse. The two ended their romantic relationship in 2017, but have since traded barbs. But now it seems that things have escalated to new, nuclear heights.

Hints of a fight like this have been floating in the air for a while now. Last January, for example, Minaj added a bar to her song “Barbie Dreams” during a concert, raps just after a line about Meek Mill, “I mean, I could tell you secrets, but I won’t / because I have a bitter bitch is what I don’t do. “The rapper reacted at the time by threatening to” get out of hand with the truth. “And last month Minaj, her husband Kenneth Petty and Meek Mill shouted each other in a West Hollywood boutique.

It is unclear what exactly caused Wednesday’s social media flame war. Complex states that this all started when Meek Mill “liked” a meme about Petty. Anyway, on Wednesday afternoon, Minaj poked the rapper on Twitter.

“Trigger fingers are turning to #TwitterFingers badly built face ass obsessed by the queen,” wrote the rapper, adding a second tweet: “Nigga has been tweeting about my husband for a year now. Talking about him he went to my page to show him see, but he got blocked. My nigga, move on. I know you’re ashamed. Shitted yourself in that store when you were pressed. “She finished the last with a clown emoji.

But things got more serious on Minaj’s Instagram story, where she first called him a clown before adding: “#TwitterFingers beat women, afraid of men.” She also placed multiple images of the rapper with clown mojis over his face, along with what looked like to be screenshots of various online messages that mock him.

“The only way you can try to kill my career is to say that I have beaten women … talked about your brother who has been convicted of rape and you are known and paid for his lawyer … your little brother also touched that little girl! ” wrote. “You know I know … you want me to fall with your boyfriend and I don’t.”

“You are sad that you are willing to let your husband crash because you are losing now and everyone in the industry knows you as a bad person!” He added. “You knew your brother raped that little girl, that’s why I got away from you!” (Minaj and Mill did not respond to requests for comment.)

Minaj’s brother, Jelani Maraj, was convicted on Monday for repeatedly raping his stepdaughter in 2015. She was then 11 years old. Maraj denied the allegations and claimed that his wife used the allegations at the time to earn millions of silence, an argument that Minaj echoed on Wednesday afternoon in her own response to Meek Mill. But not before she repeated her own accusation of abuse.

“You beat and recorded your own sister,” wrote Minaj. “Spit on her and stick it. Kicked me for your mother and sent her to the hospital. Sucking drake dick made you feel tough again. Continue.”

“Imagine that this is alleged rape of a child to injure someone who was not involved, so ppl doesn’t like me,” she added. “You can never stand alone. You are not going to say that the mother is on the tape and is asking me for $ 20 million to make the charge disappear. You were in the area. Do you know. See you soon.”

And in a tweet that has since been removed but pre-determined by Complex, Meek Mill responded again, claiming that Minaj only accused him of abuse because, as he said, “your bag is almost empty.”

And in a (perhaps) last tweet, the rapper added: “For the sake of clarity, I don’t hit women and don’t let my interviews fill with questions about her or a situation that has to do with her when I come out to press for my new album! No devil tricks. “

