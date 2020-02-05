Nicki Minaj accuses ex Meek Mill of physical abuse

Nicki Minaj went to social media to accuse her ex Meek Mill of abuse.

Although their continued sneaking over the years has usually been limited to tweaked lines in live performances, social media blocks and small recordings in the style of new partners, it boiled Wednesday when Minaj, 37, made serious allegations of abuse against Mill, 32.

“N – tweeting about my husband for a year now,” Minaj wrote on Twitter. “Talking about he went to my page to see him, but he was blocked. My n – a, continue.”

Complex suggests that Minaj may have been confused by Meek’s public preference for a meme who mocks her husband Kenneth Petty, although she quickly escalated things, copied her story on Instagram, and “#TwitterFingers defeated women, afraid of men,” a reference to a tweet in her opening salute referring to Petty with the sobriquet.

Mill responded quickly via Twitter and wrote: “The only way you can try to kill my career is by saying that I have defeated women … talked about your brother who has been convicted of rape and you are known and paid for his lawyer … your little brother also touched that little girl! You know I know. “

Mill continued: “You are sad that you are willing to let your husband crash because you are losing now and everyone in the industry knows you as a bad person. You knew your brother raped that little girl, that’s why I left you! “

Minaj’s reply was to clarify her allegations of abuse:

‘You beat and recorded your own sister. Spit on her and stick it. Kicked me for your mother and sent her to the hospital. “

She also claimed that Mill is aware of extortion in the case of her brother: “You will not say that the mother is on the tape and is asking me for $ 20 million to make the indictment disappear.”

In a now deleted tweet, Mill continued: “You have chosen a great time to say that I once got hold of you … your bag gets so low that you want to destroy me.”

Mill’s last word on this seems to be this tweet for the time being: “To clarify, I don’t hit women and don’t let my interviews fill with questions about her or any situation with her when I come to the press for my new album! “

When it was reached by page six, Meek Mill’s camp responded: “At the moment: no comment.” The Minaj team has not yet responded.

The wave of Meek-Nicki cratered deeper last month in West Hollywood, where Minaj, Petty and Mill exchanged words in a boutique. Both camps claimed the other had started the fight, and Mill was escorted from the site.

