(Photo via YouTube)

Nickelback are teasing something big about their hugely successful 15 year old album All The Right Reasons.

The group has posted a clip of a blonde woman taking a vintage black car out of its ranks before heading out into the desert and has a subtle nod to the famous “Photograph” video.

Read more: Hayley Williams reveals song title Petals For Armor with latest teaser

They also have a countdown on their website which currently ends at 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT on Tuesday, January 21.

The story continues tomorrow… .. # NB2020 # ATRR15

– Nickelback (@Nickelback) January 20, 2020

I’m going to trade this life for fortune and glory… https://t.co/SigNhZ7kXv # ATRR15 # NB2020 pic.twitter.com/PuMUY0hOoo

– Nickelback (@Nickelback) January 20, 2020

The album, which has had hits like “Photograph” and “Rockstar”, will be 15 years old on October 4 and has been certified 10x Platinum in the United States.

Last week, a location in Syracuse posted a photo of the same car from the video that sparked rumors of an anniversary tour.

Fans have fun replying to their social media posts by teasing the ad you can see below. One fan in particular pointed to the exact scene in the clip where the group brings back the original photo from the video for this song.

Oh, doesn’t that sound familiar to you… pic.twitter.com/NR4DwrVzZ0

– “The Han Show” Han Wight ❁ (@RWTheHanShow) January 20, 2020

We finally get that Nickelback metal record?

– Andrew (@andrew_burnsred) January 20, 2020

So this is the twentieth day of twenty twenty …. not take the suspense. # ATRR20 pic.twitter.com/93wdzvd4PE

– Valerie Salyers (@scsalyers) January 20, 2020

Nickelback has firecrackers. Fight me. https://t.co/8leds5peih

– Marko Punish (@MarkoPunish) January 20, 2020

What do you think Nickelback counts for? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

See more: Warped Tour Mountain View kicks off with Frank Iero, LTJ and more

Anti-Flag