Nick Wolfhard speaks the World’s Biggest KIDS, BEYBLADE, and more – GeekTyrant

Tommy: Nick, thanks for taking the time to answer some questions. In The Last Kids on Earth, you voice the main character Jack Sullivan who leads his friends through a post-apocalyptic world. In light of the current vibration like apocalypse in the real world, have you felt a closer connection with Jack or do you think you are closer to a different character?

Nick: I’m definitely Jack’s closest to all the kids in terms of hyperactivity and overall interests, though I’m definitely less “out there” in dangerous situations or in the best of effort. I am deeply introverted about social interaction (although, of course, I love quitting when I am not tired). For me, I lose energy when I hang out with people, my brother is the opposite in that it’s very widespread, so it’s nice when he and my other friends help me break out out of my wardrobe in terms of my social comfort zone.

Tommy: When you were auditioning for the role of Jack, had you read any of the books already Max Brallier? If not, have you read any of them since?

Nick: I read through one of the books while still recording and I can certainly see why kids like it so much, it’s very adventurous with tons of talents and style to it. Even with regard to adult interest there are some nostalgic descriptions of things that both adults and children have grown up with. It’s really awesome that Max thinks something for everyone when he writes the books, I hope we were doing the same thing with the series, people seem to be really enjoying it so I’m over it be happy about that.

Tommy: What is your favorite part of The Last Kids on Earth?

Nick: Working with so many wonderful people, I became great friends Montse Hernandez gives voices to June, and of course it was an absolute dream to work with our show runners Scott D Peterson, I grew up watching a lot Phineas and Ferb he wrote a lot so it was so nice to work with him and guide him to me. Speaking of directing, our vocal director James Corrigal I am one of the best people you can lead in the voice industry, I strongly believe that. Everyone is so awesome to work with, shout out to Jamie Vander May, Joshua Pruett, and literally all the staff and crew involved, I met and worked with tons of them and they are good people.

Tommy: Many people have a plan in place for the zombie apocalypse, usually called “Zombie Plan.” Do you have one, and are you willing to share any of it with us?

Nick: I have a plan that contains a sausage trail, a Rube Goldberg machine, and a wood chip, in that exact order.

Tommy: A few years ago you guys introduced Yugo Nansui Beyblade burst. Have you ever been collecting and / or playing with Beyblade before, during, or even since working on the show? If so, which type do you prefer?

Nick: If you were a child like me who grew up in the early 2000s, Beyblade the hot was. Even if you didn’t watch the show, you knew that super hype theme song that always gets you pumped. Oh yeah and to answer your question, I collected Beyblade as a child. I love the metal ones, I still have to find my character Bey, I believe her name was. Anyway, recording that whole show was a blast, and I can definitely cross my bucket list when calling out LET IT RIP in the series.

Tommy: What is a dream project for you (it could be a project you’ve actually heard of or just a pipe dream)?

Nick: I have always wanted to be involved in a video game thing, I live in Vancouver so we don’t have as much video game voice as working with LA for example. Mo-Cap is something I’ve wanted to do for a while cause it’s like acting on camera but with the emotion of the voice. If I had to choose a series I would like to work on, honestly I can’t choose one. Some of my favorite video game series Ratchet and Clank, Metal Appliance Solids, Final Fantasyand more, but honestly I’ll take anything haha. I love my job, so if the experience is fun, then I’m having fun

Tommy: Do you have any projects that fans should look forward to?

Nick: I recently got involved with a pilot on Adult Swimming called “Smiling Friends” which was broadcast a few weeks ago. I hope we succeed in doing more of that cause I would love to work on it. Other than that, there are some things in the works at the moment that I can’t talk about, things that could happen, things that didn’t happen, ahoy meetings!