Nick Tetz from Calgary is trying to capture the PBR event by storm

Unlike many of his fellow bull riders, Nick Tetz did not grow up around the sport.

“I’m from Calgary right away – city boy became a cowboy,” said Tetz, who grew up in the southwestern neighborhood of Haysboro. “I’m saying I’m about a 15-minute walk from Ranchman’s or a five-dollar cab ride because everyone knows where Ranchman is.”

On two occasions – including in 2019 after six months on the sidelines after surgery on his left shoulder – Tetz made the short trip to participate in the Ranchman’s Touring Pro Division event just before the Calgary Stampede.

He checked another unmissable event on his bull-riding bucket list on Friday by taking part in the Calgary Classic, and he received applause from fans when he scored 83 points on top of Can’t Catch Me in the first round of PBR Canada’s Monster Energy Tour stops at the Nutrien Western Event Center.

“It felt great – I can’t describe it,” said the 20-year-old Calgarian of having a solid show for his hometown fans. “I rode my bull, and that’s my job. It would have been nice to be a few more, but that’s exactly how she goes. Sometimes you draw the rankings. Sometimes you draw the spinners. You have to get them all ride a. “

Because of an action-packed evening, Tetz is in 11th place with a chance to take off in the standings in round 2 on Saturday.

Garrett Green of Maple Creek, Alta., Is currently in first place after his 86.5-point ride on top of Dejango.

Dakota Johnston of Milk River, Alta., Made the most of a re-ride by scoring 86 points on White Tie to end in a draw for second place with Zachary Lane of Fort St. John, B.C.

Dakota Buttar of Kindersley, Sask., And Callum Miller from Warwick, Australia, both had solid rides of 85.5 points to finish in a shared fourth place.

The top 10 riders after the start of Saturday will continue to the championship round and Tetz has put itself in a good place to get there.

“It’s just nice to wake up in my own bed and be able to sleep in my own bed instead of sleeping in a van like I did in the last 17 days,” said Tetz, who returned home last Monday after a travel south of the border to participate in PBR events in Oakland, Reno, Denver and Portland. “Unfortunately, I was banned there. All my bulls beat and I had a chance to win everywhere I went. It was nice to have that. “

Because of its competitive nature, Tetz has received praise from fellow bull riders such as 2018 Calgary Classic winner Brock Radford, from nearby De Winton, Alta.

“There will be a young child with talent, Nick Tetz,” Radford said earlier this week. “He played hockey for a long time. He actually comes from a family that had no background in a rodeo. He only went into it. He is talented – that’s for sure. He is one to watch. “

Tetz remembered Radford’s encouraging words that helped him become a professional bull rider rather than pursue his hockey dreams.

“He helped me a lot – just like he always talks to you and everything,” said Radford’s Tetz. “He always brings confidence up.”

In his early teens, Tetz was certainly a threat to two sports – concentrating on hockey in the fall and winter months, while steering on oxen and then on bulls in the spring and summer.

“I really did hockey and started playing high-level hockey,” said Tetz, who grew up through the smaller hockey ranks to become one of his career highlights of playing for the Calgary Royals at the 2016 Mac’s AAA Midget Hockey Tournament. “We were allowed to play a friendly match against the Belarus team that eventually won it at our home court that year, and we finally beat them.”

After that season, Tetz imposed his hockey gear and instead shifted his attention entirely to bull riding.

“I absolutely miss (playing hockey”), said Tetz, who earlier this season went to look at the younger brother of his girlfriend Mady Hagan, Bode, who played for the Brandon Wheat Kings of the WHL. “I didn’t really like to watch hockey because I know I could have gone there if I really wanted to, and I really did the same effort that I did for bull riding, but I never really had that drive when I played hockey. It was a bit of a difficult decision to make, but I’m pretty happy with the decision. “