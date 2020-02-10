Nick Taylor in Canada enjoys a perfect end to the exciting week at Pebble Beach

On Father’s Day last year, Nick Taylor posted on Instagram that he and his wife Andie were expecting their first child.

Charlie Wells Taylor was born on October 24 and was in his mother’s arms to celebrate Taylor’s second PGA Tour victory, which took place on Sunday at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Funny how things sometimes work.

“It was super special,” Taylor said about the celebration he had with his family on Pebble Beach. “I remember seeing Peter Malnati in the fall (co-PGA Tour winner) and he said,” Once I have a family, I will dream of letting them walk on the green after a win “and I couldn’t agree anymore. ”

Taylor was the first Canadian wire-to-wire winner on the PGA Tour in modern times after his four-stroke triumph on Pebble Beach. His first PGA Tour victory came five years ago at the Sanderson Farms Championship, an event in the opposite field on the schedule.

The win not only gives Taylor a tidy payday of $ 1.4 million, but also an exemption for the Masters – something his previous triumph didn’t do. Taylor’s victory means that in April there will be four Canadians in the Masters, mostly tied (Corey Conners, Adam Hadwin and Mike Weir have already closed places on the field).

When Taylor was hired for university golf teams, his coach didn’t think he had to wait nearly half a decade between celebrating PGA Tour wins. Matt Thurmond knew there was something special about Taylor.

“For me, moments like this make me think: ‘Oh this is just the beginning’ and I don’t enjoy it as much as it should … because the man has just won the Pebble Beach Pro-Am and he is huge and would enough, “Thurmond said by phone to Sportsnet.ca. “But to be honest I felt Nick – as good as I know he is – I’m surprised he didn’t win anymore and I think he’ll win more.”

Thurmond, who is now the men’s golf coach at Arizona State University, but who has recruited Taylor from Abbotsford, BC, to join him at the University of Washington – where Thurmond has been coaching for more than 10 years – must testify to a of the best is run by a Canadian golfer in the history of NCAA. Taylor was a dual All-American and reached number 1 in the world ranking for amateur golf.

“To be a small part of it all with him was so exciting,” Thurmond said. “He’s just a great guy.”

It was not an easy week – not a PGA Tour victory – but what was more impressive than the victory was the way Taylor succeeded.

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is a funky event on the schedule that offers PGA Tour pros alongside amateurs from the worlds of business, entertainment and sports (Taylor’s amateur partner for the week was the editor-in-chief Jerry Tarde of Golf Digest) Play different courses before returning to Pebble Beach for the final Sunday round.

Not only that, but in Sunday’s final group, Taylor was next to Phil Mickelson, who has more wins at Pebble Beach in his career (five) than Taylor just had top 10 finishes in the last three seasons (four) prior to Sunday.

It was a match-play scenario as the day progressed, with Mickelson and Taylor separating themselves from the chase package by a few strokes.

Taylor says the pair talked early and complimented Mickelson on his good shots. Things settled down in the back nine as Mickelson struggled and Taylor began to retreat even more.

“It is certainly disappointing not to have won, but I was finished,” said Mickelson. “I mean, Nick played better than me.”

Yes he did.

The week was from Taylor, a Canadian who tried his second PGA Tour title on a course he calls “one of the best” in the Tour.

“When you look back on a week like this, good things happen when you win,” Taylor said. “It’s easy to forget bad breaks if you get good breaks and it’s easy to forget good breaks if you get bad breaks … but I certainly have a lot of good ones this week.”

And if you ask him about his week, it doesn’t really matter if he won or lost because of where he goes.

“I’m still excited and driven to do it right, but when I get home, I only focus on what I can do to help Andie, or just watch Charlie grow,” he said. It is a big new chapter in my life. “

But the victory meant a payday of a million dollars, a trip to the Masters and a multi-year exemption on the PGA Tour – and it was all celebrated with a growing, happy family.

Life is pretty good for Nick Taylor.