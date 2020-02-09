Nick Taylor from Canada wins AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Nick Taylor from Canada was confronted with increasingly windy conditions, a heavily taxing Phil Mickelson and his own fight in the back nine to get to the top at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Taylor led no less than five strokes in the back nine before bogeys on holes 11 and 12 followed by a double bogey at No. 14 seemed to give Mickleson a window on Sunday. But Taylor, from Abbotsford, B.C., remained undisturbed for birdies at Nos. 15 and 17 for a 2-under 70 round and a four-stroke win over Kevin Streelman, with Mickleson faded to five shots back with three bogeys on his back nine.

Was Taylor really as steely as he seemed?

‘On the inside? Probably not, “Taylor said, laughing. “I felt calm all week and today, but I definitely started feeling nerves in the middle of the back nine with really difficult holes and making bogeys.

“Phil made bogeys next to me, so it’s not like I made bad bogeys, it didn’t feel like it was just playing so hard.”

Sportsnet tonight

Nick Taylor coped well with the pressure on Pebble Beach

February 9, 2020

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Taylor played Mickleson and his legion of fans in the final step with him along the legendary trail. A partisan crowd clearly hoped that Mickleson would win a record sixth tournament at Pebble Beach, his home job.

Both players had a disastrous no. 14 – Taylor double bogey and Mickleson bogey – but Taylor recovered with his two late birdies and Mickleson did not fall below par again.

“It is certainly disappointing that I did not win, but I was finished,” said Mickelson. “I mean, Nick played better than me. He made some great shots. That eagle on 6, the putts he made on 4, 5 and 7 … he just played really great golf.”

Instead, Taylor won a PGA Tour event for the second time in his career and prepared for an exciting season in 2020.

He will now join Adam Hadwin, Corey Conners and Mike Weir with the Masters, most Canadians who have ever played in Augusta. He also participates in Hadwin and Conners as a possible member of Canada’s Olympic team during this summer’s Tokyo Games. The two highest ranked male players from Canada in the world golf rankings will compete at the Olympic Games.

Winning at Pebble Beach guarantees Taylor a complete exemption for the 2021 PGA Tour season.

Taylor has also written a little history.

After winning the Sanderson Farms Championship in November 2014, Taylor joined Mike Weir and Stephen Ames as the only Canadians in modern times to win twice on the best men’s tour.

He is also the first player to lead all four rounds on Pebble Beach since Mickleson completed the feat in 2005.

The 2020 Masters have four Canadians in it for the first time. What a fun practice round that will be.

– Adam Stanley (@adam_stanley) February 9, 2020

“It’s a unique week with three different golf courses to play on,” Taylor said. “Every day is a new challenge, totally different. I think that helped a bit. I won the Canadian Junior Championship before I went to college, pretty sure I went thread-to-thread there, but it doesn’t happen often start well and make a good round of it.

“It’s very rare and makes for a tiring week. Now I know 0.1 percent of what Tiger Woods does every day, talk to the media and things like that.”

Taylor and Mickleson – who ended the day 2-over 74 – were not the only players struggling with the wind.

Dustin Johnson shot a 78. Matt Every, in the penultimate group, shot 80. Jason Day closed with a 75.

The best lap and the best finish was by Jordan Spieth, who managed to save his last hole for a 67. It was the low lap of the day and enabled Spieth to finish in ninth place. That brings him back to the top 50 and makes him eligible for a World Golf Championship in Mexico City in two weeks.

Streelman also left with a trophy. He worked with Arizona Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald to easily win the pro-am for the second time in three years.

Michael Gligic from Burlington, Ont., Shot a 3-over 75 to finish in 55th place.

– With files from The Associated Press

From John Chidley-Hill