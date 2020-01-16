Nick Malouf, the new captain of the Australian men, takes over from Lewis Holland

“We know how they will play, we know what we have to do to win. It’s just a matter of execution. It should be a really good game.”

Malouf was one of the best players in the Australian squad and contributed to their Olympic qualifying win at Oceania Sevens late last year.

He has been Holland’s deputy since returning from a season with the Tigers in the British Premier League, but Walsh has switched roles.

The 26-year-old, a striker in seven, was captain of the team for the Dubai Sevens in December when Holland came back due to injury. It was a productive campaign in which Australia put pressure on the USA, Ireland and Scotland in the group stage before a quarter-final team from Samoa was brought up to speed by the Pacific islanders measles emergency.

“I feel very happy and humble to rule my country. It is a great honor and one that I am very much looking forward to,” he said.

“I have a bit of experience in Dubai, but it will be very nice to make it permanent. I have enjoyed Dubai very much and I look forward to working with Lewy and (Co-Vice-Captain Lachie Anderson) the rest of the year.” World series. “

The 26-year-old said little would change on the field and Holland resigned to focus on his individual performance.

“(Walsh’s) decision was based only on getting the best out of the team and the individuals. He felt that this mix was the best for the future team and for each of us to get the best out of us.

“Lewy is still leading a lot of things on the field and that’s his role with all the experience he has.

Australia face Samoa, Fiji and Argentina in the group stage from Hamilton Sevens. Credit: Rugby Australia / Karen Watson.

“He is the strategist and reads the game very well. I oversee everything and Ando is a younger guy who has the edge on the field with his performances.”

Despite a solid Dubai season, Australia dropped to eighth place in the World Series ranking in Cape Town the following week with a disappointing season, making it the lowest ranked nation in its group for Hamilton.

A new format that is only used in Hamilton and Sydney has eliminated the quarter-finals, meaning that only the group winners make it to the semi-finals.

Walsh will travel to New Zealand next Wednesday with one of his strongest teams, Henry Hutchison, Ben O’Donnell, Maurice Longbottom and Holland. Rod “Rocket” Davies, the Super Rugby title winner, is crowned 13th man.

Australian team for Hamilton Sevens: Nick Malouf (c), Joe Pincus, Lachlan Anderson, Jeral Skelton, Jesse Parahi, Dylan Pietsch, Maurice Longbottom, Josh Turner, Lewis Holland, Ben O’Donnell, Henry Hutchison, Lachlan Miller, Rod Davies.

