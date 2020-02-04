Nick Lachey says “We’ve all gone further” after Jessica Simpson has described their relationship in a new memoir

Nick Lachey wishes ex-wife Jessica Simpon all the best.

On Monday, February 3, Lachey sat down for an interview with the Today show together with his wife Vanessa Lachey to promote the new Netflix dating series Love Is Blind. At some point in the interview, Today reporter Hoda Kotb asked the 98 Degrees singer if he was aware of the revelations Simpson shared in her new memoir Open Book, which details their marriage and divorce in 2005.

“I’ll be honest, I obviously didn’t read the book, so I don’t know what she said or what she revealed there, but I’m certainly happy for her and her life, I know she’s happy for us,” he said .

Lachey continued: “There is definitely mutual respect there, so that is clear, it was a long time ago; we all went further.”

During the interview, Vanessa was visibly confused when Kotb stated that the Simpson couple had sent a gift during a milestone in her life and replied, “It wasn’t us, but thank you, whoever sent it from us,” added : “Not me. I don’t know her address.”

In Simpson’s new memoir, which is on sale this Tuesday, she writes frankly about her relationship with Lachey, which she met in 1998. The two married in 2002 and their daily lives were shown on the MTV reality show Newlyweds.

“He was my first love,” Simpson recently told PEOPLE.

“We were young and pioneered our way through reality TV, always and always on,” she said. “We worked and we were good at it, but when it was time to be alone, we were no longer good at it.”

“We are really crushed by the media and by ourselves,” Simpson added. “I couldn’t lie to our fans and I couldn’t give anyone the hope that we were this perfect golden couple.”

Looking back at their relationship, she said she respects her ex-husband “very much.”

“I was very young and my success had not really begun. He knew me as this young innocent 18-year-old who had never been introduced to the world in so many ways. I went straight from my father to him. Nick is very smart “Simpson said.” He was eight years older than me, but he was also young.

The actor-singer also said that she and Lachey “meant a lot to each other and we will always do that.”

“I want to be very respectful because I married him for a reason and we were together for seven years,” she said. “He has a family now and I would never say anything not to respect that.”