Nick Kyrgios wins classic against Stefanos Tsitsipas after the tantrum of the Greek star

The 21-year-old received a warning from the referee, but was punished shortly after when he strapped a ball back onto his bench and missed Apostolos and another team member before rattling off a chair.

It was a very strange moment that only briefly overshadowed a competition of outstanding quality. Kyrgios eventually won 7-6 (9-7) 6-7 (7-3) 7-6 (7-5).

He ended the series with a backhand and slumped in exhaustion and exultation after making sure that Australia remained unbeaten in the group game and only had the doubles before the start of the Sydney finals on Thursday.

Nick Kyrgios falls to the ground after winning his individual match

Neither man had failed and both relied heavily on their main weapons. Kyrgios sent 25 aces, Tsitsipas 18, and there were only three breakpoints in the match.

Kyrgios has consistently shown that he can take out top 10 players, again when his captain Lleyton Hewitt and team members Alex de Minaur and John Millman watched from the bunker.

Previously, Millman had almost a slip when he recovered from a failure against the underdog Mikhail Pervolarakis and won 4: 6, 6: 1, 7: 6 (7: 1).

Millman, number 48 in the world, was a heavy favorite on his pet court against number 486 in the world, but couldn’t get started in the first set. Frustration began to increase before he stabilized the ship the second to run 6-1 away.

John Millman in action against Mikhail Pervolarakis in Brisbane on Tuesday evening

Pervolarakis went past his ankle and had it taped heavily during a medical break.

He looked like he was going to go well, but just seemed to be playing better and brought Millman to a draw before the Australian ended the game 7-1.

“I want to honor Mikhail and the Greek team because I thought they did a great job,” said Millman.

“He played really good tennis and made it really difficult for me.

“I didn’t expect too many games, but I like to consider myself a good team player … and if I’m lucky enough to have a swing, I’ll do it too.”

