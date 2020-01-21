Nick Kyrgios wants to be in the Australian Olympic team

Chiller said at the time that Kyrgio’s behavior before and outside the court indicated that he did not understand what it meant to be an Australian Olympian.

In response, Kyrgios Chiller teased for her 14th place in the modern pentathlon at the Sydney Games 2000.

I feel like I play for a lot of people.

Nick Kyrgios

AOC President John Coates said Monday that he was “proud to have Nick Kyrgios as an Olympian”.

Chiller, who is not a Chef de Mission for Tokyo but is still on the AOC board, said this week she supports Coates’ position and would welcome Kyrgios to the team.

“What happened four years ago happened four years ago,” said Chiller.

Kyrgios said he felt before the Australian Open that he was playing more than just for himself after being a rallying point for organizing the tennis charity against the Bushfire crisis this summer.

Nick Kyrgios signs autographs for fans after winning his first round match against Lorenzo Sonego / Credit: Getty Images

“Just when everything was going on, I was much more nervous than in the previous games. I usually feel quite comfortable at the Australian Open,” he said after defeating Lorenzo Sonego 6-2, 7-7. 6, 7-7; 6th

“I was definitely very nervous, but the audience was incredible. I felt comfortable early in the game. I played an incredible first set, which helped me. I thought the pressure eased after the first set.” He didn’t go away.

“I just play (for) a lot more than myself. I said it before, so … there isn’t necessarily any extra pressure. I feel like I play for a lot of people.”

He also played for his good friend Alex de Minaur, who had to retire from the Open due to an injury.

“I’m still heartbroken about Demon … that’s for you little guy.”