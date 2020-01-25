Nick Kyrgios survives the fear of injury and meets Rafael Nadal

The referee claimed to be Kyrgios had spent too long between the points, but the Australian claimed he was cleaning up due to a dive during the point of the game.

“He’s a fucking idiot,” Kyrgios shouted into his corner.

It was a case of de ja vu. The last time Kyrgios melted down when he disagreed with an arbitrator, he was in Cincinatti.

In this match he met the same opponent – the aspiring Russian star Khachanov.

That night, Kyrgios fell apart in the crucial third sentence.

This time Kyrgios regained his composure, served two large balls and won the game.

Kyrgios appeared to be injuring his upper right leg in the first set. Credit: Getty Images

Five minutes later, a fourth run would decide how late the crammed house in the Melbourne Arena would go to bed.

Khachanov kept his nerve until late at night. Kyrgios’ split lead was gone.

It would not have been right if the match had been decided differently than a super tie-break.

Kyrgios won the first three points of the first-to-10 decision-maker. Khachanov claimed the next four. Kyrgios cracked a forehand winner and brought the breaker back 4: 4 to serve.

Kyrgios appeared at home and sprayed in the third sentence

After more than 270 minutes of the most fascinating tennis game in Melbourne Park, Kyrgios finally fell to the floor of the Melbourne Arena when Khachanov sent a backhand out on the match point.

At the game’s first rally, it was clear that the Kyrgios, who had contested the first two sets against Gilles Simon, had come to the Melbourne Arena.

He whipped the forehand, crunched his flat backhand and his serve was just right.

In his second service game, Kachanov failed to return one of the Australian’s four quick first serves. One of them drove 230 km / h.

Kyrgios was not a happy camper in the fourth set. Credit: Getty Images

The Russian was also early. But Kyrgios slowly found his rhythm on his return, smashed some of Khachanov’s serves and worked his way to the breakpoint 3-2.

He converted.

After spending a few minutes in the locker room after apparently working on his buttocks or thigh muscles, Kyrgios returned and interrupted Khachanov again to get the first set 6-2.

But no Kyrgios set is like any other and is true to its shape, the second set was a different story than the first.

Kyrgios moved in one game like Usain Bolt and another like Mark Cosgrove.

It is not known how much the 24-year-old was in pain, but it didn’t seem to have much of an impact on his tennis.

In return, he played more aggressively – if possible – but every time he lost a difficult point, he clung to the back of his right leg.

This clasping became even more exaggerated in the second set tie-break.

A mammoth rally at 5-5 – the Kyrgios won – sparked the loudest jubilation of the night.

Kyrgios was at his best in the first two sentences

The Russian was bubbling. He slammed his bat on the Melbourne Arena floor as soon as he sent the backhand of the crosscourt that gave Kyrgios a setpoint.

If the roof were closed, the roar when Kyrgios sent a big hit on the “T” would say the second set would have lifted it.

When Kyrgios Khachanov’s third service game broke through in the third set, the Australian appeared to be home and hosed. Time for an early shower and start preparing for Nadal.

But nothing is what it seems when it comes to the extravagant 24-year-old.

Khachanov backed out and sent the third after a tie-break he claimed when Kyrgios sent a cross court wide with forehand.

He took his game to another level and sent the match to a decision maker when he kept his nerve in the fourth set.

Kyrgios did the same to lead the match to a decisive super draw after 335 minutes of thrilling tennis.

Nadal is expecting Kyrgios on Monday evening.

Sam is a sports reporter for The Sydney Morning Herald.

