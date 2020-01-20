“If he wants to be there, he is definitely good enough to be there and we would be proud to have him as an Olympic champion,” Coates told the Herald from Lausanne. “He lives a difficult life. I can see that there is a lot of pressure as a tennis player. But I have to say that I’ve been impressed by his efforts lately, especially by the bushfires. One difference I can see from him is that he’s recently played in teams for Australia and under Lleyton Hewitt and is a different player.

“We would be very happy to have someone with their skills in our Olympic team.” And if he applies for us, I think it will affect his life. “

Nick Kyrgios admits that he still struggles with motivation when he’s not playing for Australia

Tennis Australia will, at its sole discretion, nominate a squad of four men and four women on June 8, though these players must be among the top 56 in the world.

From there, the AOC decides whether to include these athletes in its Olympic team.

Four years ago, in the run-up to the 2016 Rio Games, the catastrophic clashes between Kyrgios and the former Chef de Mission, Kitty Chiller.

Chiller took the lead at the time, claiming that Kyrgios could not serve as a representative of Australia because of his brutal behavior on the square.

In the run-up to the Rio 2016 Games.Credit:AP, Kyrgios was involved in a word war with Olympic boss Kitty Chiller

After a series of incidents in London in 2012 in which some athletes misused Stilnox sleep aid, she was given the task of rebuilding the team culture. Drunken incidents with the rowing team and a “toxic culture” permeated the swimming team.

The very public struggle between the two ended when Kyrgios withdrew from the Olympics.

“I fully supported Kitty last time,” said Coates. “But the circumstances have changed.”

They have. Chiller was replaced by likeable Ian Chesterman, while Kyrgios repaired his reputation for the ATP Cup for Australia over the past two months, and then led the sport’s response to the Bushfire crisis.

He has admitted that he is fighting for motivation when he is not playing for a team.

Kyrgios’ selection would also depend on his not violating the 16-week suspended prison sentence that ATP called him “corrupt” in September last year after his collapse at the Cincinnati Masters and the US Open , had imposed. ,

But his likely appearance in Tokyo would mark a dramatic turn of events four years ago, when the wild tennis kid defeated Chiller on social media.

When one of Kyrgios’ Twitter followers pointed out that Chiller had finished 14th in the modern pentathlon at the Sydney Olympics, he replied, “Haha, she turned 14th. I don’t think this is due to participating in the Olympics Playing counts. “

Loading

Chiller said in an emotional interview with the herald at the time that she had personally recorded the attacks by Kyrgios.

“This tweet threw me over the edge,” she said. “That got me to the point. In retrospect, it was an emotional reaction when I wasn’t happy with the 14th [in Sydney] 16 years ago. I’m sure if I psychoanalyzed it, that’s why it influenced me.

“Actually, I didn’t say no to him. I would rather see it as if I stood up for the team’s values ​​and what it means to be an Olympian. There were some people on guard who didn’t did. “

Soon after, Kyrgios no longer made himself available for selection.

“The unfair and unfair treatment of AOC in the past four weeks and the organization’s clear position as to whether I should become part of the Australian Olympic team has confirmed my final decision,” he said at the time in a statement.

“Representing Australia at the Olympic Games has been a dream of mine since I was a child. It was a goal this year to be at the Olympic Games. I planned my tournament schedule for Rio and made sure my Olympic eligibility was met. Unfortunately, although I have expressed every intention of winning a medal for my country in Rio, I am aware that the Australian Olympic Committee has other plans. ‘

Andrew Webster is chief sports journalist for the Sydney Morning Herald.

Most seen in sports

Loading