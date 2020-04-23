Nick Kyrgios not on board with Roger Federer’s vision of merged ATP-WTA tour

Tennis stays a convoluted sport, with the grand slams (run by their have boards) and the Worldwide Tennis Federation (ITF) also in perform. It really is not generally seamless, with the ATP Cup’s shared arrangement with the WTA’s Brisbane Worldwide generating friction previously in the yr as the gals were relegated to exterior courts.

“It is also puzzling for the followers when there are distinct ranking techniques, distinctive logos, diverse web sites, distinct tournament types,” Federer reported. “It possibly really should have occurred a very long time in the past, but perhaps now is seriously the time.

“These are challenging periods in each and every activity and we can come out of this with 2 weakened bodies or 1 more robust entire body.”

Federer’s opinions appear amid a cry for help for gamers that are now devoid of an cash flow with excursions and tournaments frozen. The various excursions and bodies have banded alongside one another to provide some earnings reduction but players like Australia’s John Millman have questioned why it’s taken so very long to handle the warped ranges of lop-sided prizemoney in the activity.

ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi claimed tennis now experienced a “major option” to create unity even though his WTA counterpart Steve Simon mentioned the WTA had been in common dialogue with the ATP ahead of any return to competitiveness and what condition that could acquire.

“I have extensive stated that we are at our finest as a activity when we can get the job done alongside one another, and the latest months have highlighted that point,” he explained in a statement.

Billie Jean King was on board with Federer’s plan, as was fellow excellent Rafael Nadal, another participant that wishes a single governing entire body to rule them all when it comes to typical tour tennis.

“Hey @rogerfederer as you know for every our conversations I totally agree that it would be terrific to get out of this planet disaster with the union of men’s and women’s tennis in one particular only organisation,” he stated.

Kyrgios, on the other hand, reported he needed more convincing on why the excursions really should be merged and what session would take place if it was to go ahead.

“Did any individual inquire the vast majority of the ATP what they feel about merging with the WTA and how it is superior for us?” Kyrgios wrote on twitter.

Like lots of athletics, tennis has used its enforced absence as a means to go over what it may glance like on the other facet of COVID-19 and whether the huge concentrations of prizemoney that lavish the prime of the activity are fair or even sustainable.

– with Reuters

