Nick Kyrgios' NK Foundation

Christos, Nick and their mother Norlaila run the NK Foundation. The aim is to give disadvantaged children the opportunity to be successful in life and to have access to a supportive, comfortable and caring environment.

According to Christos, Nick has plunged into the charity’s work and spends a lot of time working on it outside the field.

Nick Kyrgios with brother Christos, father George and mother Norlaila.Credit: Elesa Kurtz

“Very little what Nick does is selfish. There must always be a reason that is much bigger than just himself. I think philanthropy has given him a core purpose every day,” says Christos.

“I don’t think it changed him. In fact, it allowed him to be himself.”

Nick admitted this on Thursday.

“To be honest, I don’t care what the media says. I do it because I really care,” said Nick. “What you choose (the media) after that is your choice, but I do it because I am interested.

“For me personally it was a couple of emotional weeks (because of the bushfires). The Aus Open are just around the corner, but for me my focus was elsewhere.

“(I will) continue to help wherever I can with the bushfires. I don’t think about too much result (at the Australian Open), I want to go out there and bring a positive mood for the whole thing and that’s it.”

According to Christos, the NK Foundation is looking for land in Melbourne to build a facility that can house vulnerable youth, tennis courts, basketball courts, and medical and educational services. After all, you want these facilities across Australia.

“We have set up coaching courses at many schools (including Dandenong North and Springvale). Our coaches taught these children the basics of tennis and the basics and showed them how much fun our sport can be.

“Over the past year, over 1,500 children have received free coaching. We are very proud of that and will continue to build on it. We see this as a great opportunity to connect with children and identify children in need, and ultimately we can help them the others Offer the forms of support they need. “

This work, Christos says, also helps his family feel closer, as Nick is often on the way to tennis but is still working on the foundation.

“Being able to build something with him and work on his vision every day makes me feel like I’m at his side,” he says.

On Thursday, Kyrgios won his last warm-up match before the Australian Open on Monday and beat Koigong Classic 6: 4, 6: 2 against world number 19, Grigor Dimitrov.

Kyrgios, the best-placed Australian dog (No. 26) on the way to the Grand Slam, had a strong serve and seemed to have a lot of fun at the show.

Last year’s Australian Open breakthrough semi-finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated last year’s US Open breakthrough semi-finalist Matteo Berrettini 7: 6 (7: 4), 7: 6 (8: 6) in the next game.

Anthony is a sports reporter at The Age.

