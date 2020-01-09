Nick Kyrgios, Lleyton Hewitt and Alex de Minaur deliver against Rafael Nadal

Loading...

Nadal has taken on twice with de Minaur – once in the third round of the Australian Open last year and once in the third round at Wimbledon in 2018 – and two consecutive wins.

But despite the 0-2 record, Kyrgios was usually blunt when asked if his teammate could beat the best single game in the world.

“Obviously, that’s the stupidest question I’ve ever heard,” said Kyrgios.

Kyrgios’ ATP Cup captain Lleyton Hewitt was a little more expansive about why the top Australian seed can go with Nadal.

“He is currently the number 1 player in the world,” said Hewitt.

“You are the outsider going up against Rafa and we all know the intensity and quality of the game he will bring.

Australians Alex De Minaur and Nick Kyrgios celebrate after beating Britain in the decisive double. Credit: AP

“He brings that with him every day, but it will be a good test for Alex to prevail against this type of player.”

“Alex is also playing one of the best tennis games of his career at the moment, but at the moment we’re only going to enjoy the next 24 hours (beating Britain).

“The boys have to recover as much as possible and do everything right, and we’ll wait and see how Spain goes tomorrow night. Then we’ll focus on who we’re playing against on Saturday night.”

If de Minaur wants to annoy Nadal, he has to find another level in his game, as Daniel Evans turned out to be too good for the Australian on Thursday.

Rafael Nadal was in sensational form. Credit: Getty Images

“To be honest, it stings a bit, it’s a match that I obviously didn’t want to lose,” said de Minaur of the three-set loss.

“I fell as if I couldn’t have done much more out there. I left everything out there.

“He found some important points in important stages, especially in this last set tie-break.

“I mean, sometimes you don’t. I played a few games earlier that I probably shouldn’t have won, as a set and as a breakdown. He deservedly won that game today. I was rewarded with.” the double wins. “

Spain were favorites before the tournament, but that’s not just because of Nadal’s presence.

The world’s number 1 is of course Spain’s trump card, but it’s the world’s number 10, Roberto Bautista Agut, that Kyrgios will have to overcome if Australia has a chance to reach the final on Sunday.

The pair met only once at the Tokyo Open 2015, where Kyrgios won with a straight set.

