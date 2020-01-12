Nick Kyrgios is still fighting for motivation outside of the team

Loading

“I don’t know what it is. When I play for myself, I don’t know, I find it difficult to get up. My motivation is pretty low most of the time,” said Kyrgios after Australia was knocked out of Spain’s ATP Cup.

“Something about these guys and playing for them brings it out to me. I just love it – I’m a team player.

“If I had done that, I would probably have had quite a different (six) years of my career.”

And that’s the challenge.

His ATP Cup and Davis Cup captain Lleyton Hewitt says only Kyrgios can make sure that he continues the path he plays for Australia to the rest of the tour, where tennis is largely a one-off sport.

“That’s the challenge. Sometimes you have to ride it on the wave,” said Hewitt.

Kyrgios was well beaten by Roberto Bautista Agut on Saturday

“This is something he has to learn to deal with. Hopefully he realizes that there are opportunities if we talk to and deal with him when changing goals, where he can incorporate that into his individual tournaments and understand what he needs do out there

“Who knows – as Australians, we all hope that he can put everything together. However, for me it is important that he does it and learns from these experiences.”

Public sentiment has changed in Kyrgios’ favor over the past fortnight.

Fans have seen the controversial star play with pride and passion in the ATP Cup and fundraiser and are now starting to line up in their corner.

“It’s not surprising. He’ll always have things people will write about, whether he’s cracking a racket or doing something that people don’t like,” said Hewitt.

“But as I always said – Nick does it … if there is a pediatric clinic or something, he will. He never guesses you.

“If there is something you have to talk to a company about, it is not your cup of tea.

“You have to play people the way they feel good and use them properly. I think a lot of media – I’ve been through that too – they write what they want to write, and I think that’s frustrating Nick, it has frustrated me even during my career.

Loading

“But he still does what he believes in and he’s true to himself. He stays with what he wants to do. He’s his own man.”

“Everyone is different and people have to deal with it somehow.

“But he does a lot of good for tennis and for Australian tennis, and some of the mistakes he made have been blown up into bigger things, and we have (overlooked) some of the good things he did.”

Sam is a sports reporter for The Sydney Morning Herald.

Most seen in sports

Loading