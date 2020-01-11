Nick Kyrgios implodes when the Australian ATP Cup hopes fade

Loading...

He made three terrible, casual mistakes on the way to another break minutes later. It was an implosion.

He threw the first set 6-1 out of the tournament and got stuck on the Australian corner. The way Bautista played Agut didn’t help him.

If there has ever been a player who is the opposite of Kyrgios, it is Bautista Agut.

Kyrgios is all flair. Agut is all business.

Kyrgios has the fresh haircut. Agut has the short back and sides.

Kyrgios has every shot in the book, while it seems that Bautista Agut’s only weapon is his wall-like approach.

All they needed was a statistic to understand the class gap between the couple in the first sentence.

Kyrgios made 13 casual mistakes. Many of them came into situations where he could have hidden the point. Bautista Agut only made two.

Australian No. 2 started the second set much better. His serve found its rhythm, but he failed to engage in Bautista Agut’s serve.

Kyrgios’ second service game seemed to be a turning point. He started to get into duels with the Spaniard and finally made an impression on his serve.

Bautista Agut responded after being forced to withdraw, and then broke Kyrgios in controversial circumstances. The Australian star seemed to be driving 207 km / h to break point 2-2.

Kyrgios and the sold-out crowd broke out, but the referee thought the ball was on the way back for the net. Kyrgios lost the point like clockwork.

Loading

He broke a bat in front of the Australian corner and told Lleyton Hewitt that the decision to let him be a shit. And that was about it.

Bautista Agut held his nerve. He played the match with as little fanfare as you’ll see on a big stage.

The Kyrgyz circus continues to roll.

Sam is a sports reporter for The Sydney Morning Herald.

Most seen in sports

Loading