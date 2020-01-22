Nick Kyrgios has already told AOC officials that he wants to stay in the athletes' village in Tokyo

“I feel like when I get there I have a real chance of winning a medal,” he said. “I would like to be with the other athletes who represent Australia, two. So, yes, I mean, obviously I would love to be there. “

Kyrgios not only measures a medal, but also his bunk bed.

He has indicated that he wants to soak up the atmosphere of the sports village, which is rare for an athlete of his profile. At the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio, Roger Federer and Andy Murray as well as the US basketball teams were accommodated in private hotels.

Not “New Nick”. The man of the people now wants to be the man of the sports village.

That day seemed impossible four years ago because he and Australia’s chief of mission, Kitty Chiller, had a very public fight about his behavior.

Kyrgios and Australia’s Chef de Mission, Kitty Chiller, had a public brawl over his behavior

The situation came to a head in late May 2016 when the AOC sent a letter to Kyrgios before deciding to join the team in Rio. At that time, he and Bernard Tomic were part of a shadow team nominated by Tennis Australia.

The 16-page letter was believed to contain behavioral requirements that Kyrgios had to agree to before being selected. That is wrong.

The letter that this column saw calls for an answer to every code violation from 2014 to 2016, as well as clarification of media reports and social media posts in which he brazenly ridiculed chillers.

In many ways, the letter seems stubborn four years later. Usually, athletes charged by the police are asked to explain their actions and the reasons why they should not be selected.

Despite his youthful and well-behaved behavior, the worst incident in the Kyrgios file was his infamous sleigh “Kokkinakis banged your girlfriend” on Stan Wawrinka during a match in Montreal in 2015.

Kyrgios withdrew from the Australian team shortly after receiving the letter from the AOC.

But that all seems to be behind him. For now. This week. Today …

As long as Kyrgios keeps the Gandhi thing going for the next few months and behaves with composure on the pitch and with a new spiritual maturity, he will be on the plane to Tokyo.

Read that again: in the next few months. It will be a significant step in his personal development if he survives the next few days without self-immolation when his Australian Open campaign gets back on track.

Kyrgios rarely lets himself down in victory. How he behaves in a defeat will be the real test of whether he is the “new nick”.

Maybe the answer is to win the tournament and we won’t find out then. He continues his raid on his home grand slam on Thursday when he meets Frenchman Gilles Simon.

The clues to his turn are not so much his admirable job of raising money for bushfire victims, but the people now sitting in his box during the games.

At the front and center of the Melbourne Arena for the game against Sonego was Lleyton Hewitt, his captain in the Davis Cup and the ATP Cup. Hewitt will also be Australia’s men’s coach in Tokyo.

The couple’s notoriety was capitalized during the ATP Cup, but the reality is that the relationship is still in its infancy.

At Wimbledon in July, Hewitt quietly crept into the stands of Show Court 3 when Kyrgios and his Australian compatriot Jordan Thompson competed in the first round.

“Old Nick” gave a show, abused officials and barked at his own box while playing between the players and serving under the arms.

“Will he be fined?” He was annoyed with the referee after a line judge mistakenly described one of his serves as a mistake. “Why not? I’m playing for hundreds of thousands of dollars and he’s making mistakes like that.”

Then he turned to his chest. “You are idiots,” he said. “F – King Idiots.”

He finally won – but the theatrical performances made Hewitt flinch. He shook his head in disbelief most of the game.

On Tuesday evening a composed Kyrgios kept looking at Hewitt and nodding. Then Hewitt nodded back. Then Kyrgios won without uttering a single angry word.

Meanwhile, hundreds of fans queued in front of each entrance in the Melbourne Arena and tried unsuccessfully to get a seat inside.

Amazing scenes that are great for tennis. Only one person can stuff it: Nick – old and new.

Andrew Webster is chief sports journalist for the Sydney Morning Herald.

