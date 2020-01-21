Nick Kyrgios feud water under the bridge for Kitty Chiller

But after AOC President John Coates told the herald on Monday that he was “proud to have Nick Kyrgios as Olympic gold medalist,” Chiller said she supports this position based on Kyrgios’ undoubted talent.

“First, I think it’s important to point out that I fully support Ian (Chesterman) and John (Coates) (Tokyo Olympics Chef de Mission) and the AOC’s stance,” Chiller, who is still in the AOC Board, said the herald.

Nick Kyrgios and Kitty Chiller disagreed before the Rio 2016 Olympics

“We want our best athletes there and Nick is part of this group. I am no longer responsible for the team. This is Ian’s job, under the direction of the AOC board.”

When asked if she still had a grudge against Kyrgios four years after the feud, Chiller said: “What happened four years ago happened four years ago.

“What I want to see are our athletes, who represent Australia correctly and proudly. But I support Ian and John and the AOC board to 110 percent. We want our best athletes to start in Tokyo.”

Since Kyrgios was unavailable and Alex de Minaur was a teenager at the time of the last Olympic Games, Australian journeyman John Millman was the nation’s greatest hope in Rio.

In the run-up to the Rio 2016 Games.Credit:AP, Kyrgios was involved in a word war with Olympic boss Kitty Chiller

He created his own piece of Olympic history when he was the first single player of the men to defeat an opponent 6-0, 6-0 before bouncing off in the second round.

Jordan Thompson, Thanasi Kokkinakis and Sam Groth all fell in the first round and Australia’s medal hopes would depend heavily on de Minaur in Tokyo if Kyrgios put off Olympic officials again this year.

Millman was in a good mood after securing his spot in the second round of the Australian Open with a 7-6 (7-3), 6-3, 1-6, 7-5 win over Frenchman Ugo Humbert and said , Kyrgios would have earned a ticket to Tokyo.

“Yes, look, I can’t really say what happened four years ago – I don’t know what happened there,” said Millman.

John Millman wants to see Nick Kyrgios in Tokyo

“But you know, Nick played Davis Cup, he played ATP Cup for the country, he’s obviously in a position where he qualifies for the team.

“I don’t know Mr. Coates, but I can’t understand why you didn’t admit him to the Olympics. He deserved it just like everyone else, but if Coatesy wants my opinion, that’s it. “

Tennis Australia will nominate a squad of four men and four women on June 8th. The only requirement is that these players must be in the top 56 in the world. From there it is the AOC’s request to take the players to Tokyo.

Kyrgios was nominated by TA in 2016 before the feud with Chiller broke out. The 24-year-old was asked about his possible entry into the team that will travel to Tokyo after winning the first round at the Australian Open.

“One hundred percent. I wanted to play as much when the Olympic Games last took place,” said Kyrgios.

“I feel like when I get there I have a real chance of winning a medal. I would like to be with other athletes who represent Australia, two.

“Well, yes, I mean I would obviously love to be there.”

