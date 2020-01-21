Nick Kyrgios beats Lorenzo Sonego to move forward

“I’m really looking forward to getting out of here and playing.”

In fact, he played the game for someone else, his friend Alex de Minaur, who was injured from the tournament.

“I’m still heartbroken about Demon … this is for you little guy.”

Kyrgios, the electroplater, is a surprising twist, but on Tuesday night at the Melbourne Arena, he was an avid fan – a venue where he preferred to play for the egalitarian reason that it was general access and access to ground passes.

Sonego hurried the game to Kyrgios. He played with strong elements from Kyrgios’ own game. He thundered aces past Kyrgios and challenged him with a muscular approach in the opening games.

Nick Kyrgios shoots Lorenzo Sonego.Credit: Getty Images

Kyrgios showed an attitude and patience for which he was not known; Admittedly, if there are so many other things known for patience, this is easily overlooked.

First he struggled with one blow to the other, then softened his hands, opened his eyes to areas of the square he had previously blinked, and made Sonego uncomfortable by demanding that he take the pace and angle of his own ground shots changed.

Kyrgios raced through the net, shot like a lollipop, and rolled over the forehand with a spinner.

For a while at least, Sonego had relatively few options in his game other than big serves and power, so he had nothing else to do.

Kyrgios took the first sentence, but Sonego proved that the light provided some shade in his play and continued to push Kyrgios.

This was the time when Kyrgios started to get a little nervous, the time when he started talking to himself and fluttering his arms in despair when the world could start turning in every direction.

He has won.

Oddly enough, the lights on the square went out and the game was interrupted while someone was looking for the light switch. The few minutes of waiting calmed down the hope of the top Australian men. He returned to court and thought he was a tie-breaker and was instrumental in the way he handled the decision maker.

A fold in the match might have occurred in the fourth game of the second set when Kyrgios ran short on the chase of a wide ball and clung to his waist. He leaned in pain, but continued the match with no noticeable discomfort.

“Sometimes I just move like a giraffe,” he said afterwards. “I just stumbled. I am sometimes quite dramatic.”

Kyrgios had to work, but always felt that he was in control of the game and the big points.

Daniil Medvedev, who John McEnroe named the most likely player at this year’s Australian Open to break the Federer, Nadal and Djokovic troika owned by the Grand Slam events, took 6 in his first round match against Frances Tiafoe : 3 and 4 through -6, 6-4, 6-2.

Michael Gleeson is an award-winning senior sports journalist specializing in AFL and athletics.

