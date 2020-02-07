(Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra) and 19 other famous couples who look nice at the airport

Although celebrities may not travel like the rest of us, they sometimes have to go through procedures as if they were farmers like us – and today we thought we would look at one of those things. Yes, we are talking about celebrities at the airport.

One thing we thought would be particularly interesting is to see all the famous couples – what they wear while flying, what their bags look like, and what they do while waiting in line. From Hollywood stars like Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds who look ultra chic to reality TV stars Scott Disick and Sofia Richie who keep it comfortable – today’s list is filled with all of your favorite celebrities.

Okay, now they are there – Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra and 19 other celebrity couples who look cute at the airport!

20 Let’s start Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds looks chic

Via: zimbio.com

To kick off our list, we decided to go with actors Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. The two looked very chic at the airport and we can’t help admiring the cohesive style of the couple – they just always look so great together!

19 Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are waiting in line here

Via: dailymail.co.uk

While some celebrities like to travel together, others enjoy rocking a fairly comfortable outfit while in the air. As you can see in the pictures above, singer Jennifer Lopez and her fiancé, former professional baseball player Alex Rodriguez are certainly among the last!

18 and Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse with all their bags

Via: popsugar.com

Next on our list are Riverdale stars Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse. The two actors clearly like to travel with quite a few bags, and like the gentleman who Cole was offered to push most of them, while Lili only had to carry her cute, metal hand luggage!

17 Chrissy Teigen and John Legend all wore black

Via: gotceleb.com

Model Chrissy Teigen and her husband, singer John Legend are certainly no strangers to travel. The two have gone to quite a few exclusive and tropical destinations over the years, and in the photo above you can see them look chic while rocking black outfits to the airport!

16 Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello hid behind their sunglasses

Via: hawtcelebs.com

Let’s continue with actors Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello who were spotted with their sunglasses at an airport – something that celebrities often choose to do. To be honest, it’s probably not the nicest thing to be photographed at an airport where you’re already stressed about making their flight!

15 And so did Beyoncé and Jay-Z

Via: pinterest.com

Talking about sunglasses indoors – it seems that singer Beyoncé and her husband, rapper Jay-Z, also like that. To be honest, the two didn’t even look stressed at all – both seemed pretty relaxed when they entered the Paris airport!

14 Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel looked casual but cute

Via: justjared.com

How cute are singer Justin Timberlake and his wife, actress Jessica Biel, rocking these white, gray and black outfits? We are all talking about couples of celebrities who coordinate their appearance and it seems that Justin and Jessica certainly did!

13 Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are completely dressed up

Via: mirror.co.uk

Speaking of celebrities who make sure they are dressed as if they are going to be photographed – no one does that better than reality TV star Kim Kardashian and her husband, rapper Kanye West. As you can see, the two look very stylish at the airport and we must say that we certainly appreciate their efforts!

12 While Scott Disick and Sofia Richie like to travel comfortably

Via: hawtcelebs.com

Although Kim and Kanye like to dress up, reality TV star Scott Disick and his girlfriend Sofia Richie prefer to travel comfortably, and we have to admit that they still managed to look cute even though they wear sweatpants and hoodies!

11 Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra sipped coffee

Via: eonline.com

Another couple traveling all over the world is singer Nick Jonas and his wife, actress Priyanka Chopra. Preferably the two like to travel with Nick’s brother Joe Jonas and his wife Sophie Turner, but in the photo above the two themselves went to a nice destination!

10 Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner were ready for their flight

Via: hawtcelebs.com

As we mentioned, Joe and Sophie like to travel with Nick and Priyanka – but this time the singer and actress went on a romantic vacation alone. We are also completely obsessed with Sophie’s edgy and cool look – the actress is ready for her flight but also for a night out!

9 and Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden were holding hands

Via: zimbio.com

The next on our list are actress Cameron Diaz and her husband, musician Benji Madden. As you can see from the pictures above, the two seem to be very happy together and Cameron just couldn’t stop smiling while holding Benji’s hand!

8 Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin traveled with red bags

Via: dailymail.co.uk

We love to see which suitcases and bags celebrities are traveling with and, as you can see in the pictures above – singer Justin Bieber and his wife, model Hailey Baldwin, are all about the red bags, because black ones are boring and everyone has them there a!

7 Ian Somerhalder took care of Nikki Reed’s luggage

Via: gotceleb.com

Let’s move on to actors Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed who were also spotted together at an airport. While he was there, Ian turned out to be a real gentleman, because he not only took care of his own luggage, but also pushed past Nikki’s!

6 and Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom brought pillows

Via: dailymail.co.uk

These pictures of singer Katy Perry and her fiancé, actor Orlando Bloom are probably our favorites on the entire list, just because they are so recognizable. Anyone who has ever traveled by plane knows that having a pillow with you will definitely make the whole experience much better – and Katy and Orlando totally agree!

5 Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi seemed excited

Via: justjared.com

Another couple seen hand in hand at the airport is TV presenter Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, actress Portia De Rossi. The two ladies rocked lightly coordinated outfits – including sunglasses, and you could see they were excited about their travels!

4 Shay Mitchell and Matte Babel had fun while waiting

Via: justjared.com

The next on our list are actors Shay Mitchell, her boyfriend Matte Babel who were seen at check-in and as you can see in the pictures above – the two had a very nice and hot conversation to pass the time!

3 And Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton just wanted to end it

Via: celebmafia.com

Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse are certainly not the only pair of co-stars who date and travel together – Stranger Things stars Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton are definitely their competition! The two, however, seemed pretty tired at the airport, but frankly, that is perfectly understandable.

2 George and Amal Clooney were on their way to a new destination

Via: justjared.com

Let’s move on to Hollywood star George Clooney and his wife, human rights lawyer Amal Alamuddin. In the pictures above you see the two stars going to the airport where they just wouldn’t let go of each other’s hands!

1 And finally, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith were already in vacation mode

Via: justjared.com

To complete our list, we decided to go along with these pictures of actors Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith who seem to have an absolute blast on arrival at the airport. Frankly, who can’t tell – going on vacation is definitely one of the best feelings in the world!